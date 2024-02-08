Erdogan's secret slush fund spending nearly doubles in 2023 :: Middle East Forum

Spending on a secret fund intended for the Turkish president's personal use to finance covert intelligence operations almost doubled last year, according to data provided by the Finance Ministry.

The discretionary fund, an item of spending on confidential services (Gizli Hizmet Giderleri, popularly known as rtl denek in Turkish) in the government's central budget, was recorded at 6.5 billion Turkish liras at the end of 2023, representing an increase of 86 percent from the previous one. year, when it was 3.5 billion lire.

The dramatic increase in spending from the discretionary fund is another indication that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's office is increasingly relying on its own intelligence activities in Turkey and abroad to support his repressive regime. These funds are separate from those already reserved for Turkey's five main intelligence services for information gathering, espionage and espionage activities.

Details of how the presidential discretionary fund was spent have never been made public, and its accounting is known only to a select few people working in Erdogan's office. All documents, including invoices for these expenses, are destroyed after a quick audit by this group, which reports to President Erdogan. The rules governing the funds, their allocation methods and their recipients are also determined by the president.

It is a crime to reveal how discretionary funds are spent, and the president can file a criminal complaint against anyone who makes this information public.

The Turkish government's budget spending for 2023 reveals a shocking increase in secret funds available to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

For years, Maksut Serim, now a senior adviser to the Turkish president, managed the discretionary fund at Erdogan's whim. Serim, a neo-Ottomanist bureaucrat who wants to revive the Ottoman Empire, has had relations with Erdogan since the 1990s. Serim, who was a branch manager of state bank Vakfbank in Istanbul's Valide Sultan district, helped Erdogan, then the city's mayor, resolve financial irregularities.

Serim was dismissed from his position by the bank's management in 1997, when an investigation revealed that he had submitted a fake diploma with his job application. However, when Erdogan came to power in November 2002 with his new Justice and Development Party (AKP) as a one-party government, he brought Serim into the government and appointed him as head of the fund special discretionary office of the Prime Ministry.

Serim also helped his son Yasin Ekrem Serim to the post of deputy foreign minister in October 2022. Yasin and his brother Halil brahim Serim were partners of Halil Falyal, a drug trafficker and mafia figure who was killed in September 2022 in the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (KKTC), a self-proclaimed state on the Turkish side of Cyprus and under Turkish control.

The two brothers owned 10 percent of the shares in a company called Northern Associates Trading Limited, established on December 22, 2020 in KKTC, while Falyal held the remaining 90 percent.

The basic principles of the discretionary fund are outlined in Law 5018, Section 24. Accordingly, a president receives an allocation that cannot exceed 0.05 percent of the total government budget, to be used to finance secret defense activities for the protection of state interests, intelligence operations and actions that serve the dignity, reputation, security and interests of the country in the social, political and cultural fields.

It has been revealed in the past that the fund was used to finance operations abroad, arm and support jihadist and Islamist groups, purchase weapons which were used in assassinations, recruit far-right figures from the network of Gray Wolves and support paramilitary groups such as SADAT. organization.

The discretionary fund was also used by a special presidential intelligence section that was quietly created within President Erdogan's office after a 2017 referendum that replaced Turkey's parliamentary system of governance with an executive presidency.

The section, which reports to the General Directorate of Presidential Security Affairs (Cumhurbakanl Gvenlik leri Genel Mdrl), has access to the databases of all intelligence services, including the National Intelligence Organization (MIT), units of police and gendarmerie intelligence, the general intelligence staff. and the Security and Research Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also known as the Espionage Section (Aratrma ve Gvenlik leri Genel Mdrl in Turkish).

The Presidential Intelligence Section also operates several communications bases in Turkey to wiretap and monitor critics and opponents of President Erdogan without any judicial authorization. It also occasionally leaks private and confidential data to pro-government media in order to undermine opposition figures and defame critics.

The unit is headed by Yusuf Karalolu (44), head of the General Directorate of Presidential Security Affairs. He was head of the Strategic Development Directorate before being appointed head of the Security Affairs Directorate on August 10, 2018. Erdogan reappointed him to the same position on June 9, 2023. Originally from Rize, the same province that Turkish President Karalolu is a trusted Erdogan loyalist.

Karalolu'a's portfolio includes governance of territory under the control of the Turkish army in northern Syria; supervises front NGOs that were created to mobilize the masses when needed under Erdogan's directives; and coordinates security matters with other government agencies as well as the police, military and intelligence services.

During his two decades of rule, Erdogan transformed Turkey into an intelligence state, compromised transparency and accountability, removed checks and balances that applied to his power, and embezzled taxpayers' money to finance clandestine operations intended to support his repressive regime. Funding for covert operations beyond Turkey's borders has also been increased to help Erdogan leverage his government's foreign relations.