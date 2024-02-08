Narendra Modi | PM Narendra Modi hails Manmohan Singh's contribution to Rajya Sabha, compares Congress black book to 'kaala teeka'

Bidding farewell to the retiring members of the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed his predecessor Manmohan Singh's contribution to the House and the country, and said he would be remembered whenever democracy is discussed.

Singh, he noted, came to vote in the Rajya Sabha in a wheelchair to help strengthen democracy.

Extending his best wishes to the outgoing members, he expressed hope that they will reach new heights after studying in this “eternal university”.

He also hopes that the country and new generations will benefit from their experience.

The Prime Minister said that if the Lok Sabha changes every five years and gets a new look, the Rajya Sabha acquires a new vitality and energy every two years, which fills it with an atmosphere of new enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

This is why, he said, the farewell every two years in this Assembly is not a farewell, but leaves an inestimable legacy with the indelible memories left to the new members.

“This House is a symbol of continuity,” he underlined.

Hailing Singh, Modi said, “I would particularly like to remember Dr Manmohan Singh ji. On six occasions he was a member of this House and made a huge contribution to this House with his valuable thoughts.” “As a leader and also as leader of the opposition, he made a very big contribution.

“Whenever our democracy is discussed, he will be one of the few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Singh coming to vote in the House in a wheelchair was an inspiring example of an MP's dedication to his duties.

“I believe he has come to give strength to democracy,” Modi said while conveying his best wishes for a long and healthy life to the former prime minister.

Singh was first elected to the Rajya Sabha in October 1991 after becoming finance minister. He served six terms in the Rajya Sabha – 1991, 1995, 2001, 2007, 2013 and 2019.

He is currently a member of the Rajasthan State Council and his term ends on April 3, 2024.

Singh served as Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha from May 2004 to 2014, when he was Prime Minister. He also remained Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha from 21 March 1998 to 21 May 2004.

PM Modi also urges current and future MPs of both Houses to view the lives of senior retired MPs as a beacon and learn lessons from their conduct in life and the talents they displayed during their service. career.

Highlighting the importance of this moment, the Prime Minister said the members departing today had the opportunity to be in both the old and new buildings and are leaving with a testimony of “ the Amrit Kaal” and 75 years of the Constitution.

Recalling the time of the Covid pandemic, when uncertainties were great, he praised the commitment of the deputies to not let any obstacle hamper the functioning of the House.

He highlighted the enormous risks taken by MPs to carry out their responsibilities.

Modi also expressed deep sadness for the members who lost their lives due to coronavirus, and said the House accepted it with grace and continued to move forward.

Citing ancient scriptures, the Prime Minister explained that those who remain in good company inculcate similar qualities, and those who are surrounded by bad company become imperfect.

Sixty-eight Rajya Sabha members will retire between February and May after completing their term.

In a sarcastic joke to the Congress, he thanked Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge for issuing a 'black paper' against his government and called it 'kaala teeka' (to ward off the evil eye) amid a good work. done by his government.

The Prime Minister also referred to the black dresses worn by Opposition MPs in the House as a mark of protest and said, “We also saw a fashion show in the Rajya Sabha when some members came in black clothes. He extended his best wishes to all retired members and expressed hope that new generations will benefit from their experience.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.