Supreme Court Hears 14th Amendment Challenge Against Donald TrumpExBulletin





A banner is unfurled outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, as justices prepare to hear arguments in a case over whether former President Donald Trump can be disqualified from the nation's election. The case has profound implications for the 2024 elections. Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared skeptical Thursday of efforts to disqualify Republican front-runner Donald Trump from the state's primary election because he allegedly engaged in an insurrection to try to cling to power , after losing the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

The historic dispute comes from Colorado, where the state Supreme Court excluded Trump from the Republican Party primary ballot. But the U.S. Supreme Court's decision could have national implications for Trump and his political destiny.

The plaintiffs in the case argue that Trump's actions in the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election automatically disqualify him from office. Trump's lawyers counter that the charges against him amount to excessive interference.

Legal scholars say that if the Court fails to act in time, it would “put the nation in great peril.”

But the court's justices Thursday, during more than two hours of oral arguments, appeared broadly to be searching for a way to keep Trump on the ballot, leaving election decisions up to voters.

The facts of the case

The case was brought by Norma Anderson, who watched on television as intruders stormed the U.S. Capitol three years ago from her home in Colorado.

“They’re trying to overthrow the government, that’s what I thought,” Anderson recalled.

Anderson, 91, is a Republican. She was the first woman to lead the Colorado House of Representatives and then the state Senate. She said participating in the trial was her way of protecting democracy.

“You have to remember that, as old as I am, I was born during the Great Depression,” she said. “I lived through World War II. I remember Hitler. I remember my cousin being with Eisenhower when they opened the concentration camps. … I mean, I understand protecting democracy.”

Anderson and five other Colorado voters are relying on part of the 14th Amendment, passed after the Civil War, to keep Confederates out of power.

“Those who drafted Section 3 of the 14th Amendment in the 1860s were very clear that they understood that this provision not only covered former Confederates, but that it would serve as a shield to protect our Constitution for always, and so it's not a dusty relic,” said Jason Murray, their lawyer who faced skeptical questions from the justices during oral arguments Thursday.

Does the 14th Amendment apply to Trump?

This provision has only been used to disqualify candidates eight times since the 1860s, most recently two years ago in the case of a New Mexico county commissioner who entered the Capitol without authorization on June 6. January 2021. It has never been used against a presidential candidate.

“In an ideal world, it would have been great to have years to build cases in different states and different parts of the country involving defendants at different levels,” said Noah Bookbinder, president of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, D.C. which is supporting the lawsuit. “We didn't have that luxury because this person who played such a central role in bringing about this insurrection, Donald Trump, was suddenly trying to put himself back in a position of power.”

Murray said there was a reason to revive dormant language in the Constitution now, in this case: “No other American president has refused to peacefully cede the reins of power after losing an election,” he said. he declared.

The language of the so-called Insurrection Clause is simple: Anyone who engages in insurrection after taking an oath to support the Constitution is barred from holding public office unless two-thirds of Congress do not vote to grant amnesty to this person.

Extending that logic to a former president would have profound consequences, said Scott Gessler, a former Republican secretary of state in Colorado who now works as Trump's lawyer.

“If the United States Supreme Court allows these doors to open, we will see a steady stream of litigation,” Gessler said. “You're going to see attacks on President Biden. You're going to see attacks on…Vice President Harris. You're going to see attacks on senators, representatives, other people trying to keep them from voting .”

In court Thursday, Trump's legal team argued that part of the 14th Amendment did not apply to the president because he was not an officer of the United States as that term is used in the Constitution.

They said Trump did not engage in the insurrection on January 6. Indeed, even though Trump faces 91 criminal charges in four different jurisdictions, including for actions related to his efforts to cling to power, he has not been charged with violating the law against him. insurrection or rebellion. And the U.S. Senate failed to convict Trump in impeachment proceedings just weeks after the Capitol riot.

The former president's lawyers also said Congress needs to pass legislation answering questions about how to enforce this part of the 14th Amendment.

“We have no guidance from Congress on the appropriate standards, the appropriate burden of proof and what insurrection means,” Gessler added.

Another Trump lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, presented his views in court Thursday, speaking and answering questions from the justices.

Court options

The case puts the Supreme Court in the middle of a presidential election for the first time since it stopped Florida's recount and handed the White House to George W. Bush in 2000.

This time, the judges have several options:

They could decide to disqualify Trump, just as Colorado's highest court did last December; they might decide that this is a political question, to be answered by legislators and voters, not the courts; or, they could keep Trump on the ballot, as he and dozens of Republicans in Congress are calling for.

Failure to provide a clear answer before the November election or certification in January could cause confusion or disenfranchisement of voters.

“[W]“When you have such divided opinions and such an unstable situation, it's best to have some certainty on this issue sooner rather than later,” said Rick Hasen, a professor of law and political science at UCLA.

Hasen and two other election law experts wrote a friend-of-the-court brief arguing that a decision by the court not to decide could “place the nation in great peril.”

“We believe it would create conditions for great political instability if the court leaves this issue open,” Hasen said.

Murray, who has advocated for Colorado voters, also said he sees danger ahead, but danger coming from Trump.

“If you read Trump's brief, he poses a not-so-subtle threat to the Court and to the country: If he loses this case, there will be chaos across the country,” Murray said. “And I view this as an attempt by Trump to hold this country hostage. And I don't think the country should stand for it.”

While campaigning in New Hampshire last month, Trump noted that he had appointed three of the six conservative justices to the U.S. Supreme Court. Then he thought about what they could do and why.

“Republicans want to show that they can't be bought, that the fact that you put them there and made their life took them from a place where they were doing pretty well,” Trump said. “But you know what? They want to do everything possible to be politically correct.”

Trump allies Sen. Roger Marshall, Republican of Kan., and Sen. Tommy Tuberville, Republican of Alabama, speak to reporters outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. José Luis Magana/AP .

. Jose Luis Magana/AP When the court could rule

Donald K. Sherman, CREW's chief lawyer, said the Supreme Court, including justices appointed by Trump, have voted against its interests in the past, including in a case in which the court allowed the committee to House special investigating the Jan. 6 siege to access documents related to Trump's conduct.

“We are fully prepared to accept the results of the court's decision and we hope that state officials across the country will be fully prepared to do so,” Sherman said. “The big question that still remains is: Will Donald Trump respect the rule of law or will he do something different that endangers our democracy?”

The Supreme Court has not offered a timetable for its decision, but some legal experts believe the justices could rule before the Super Tuesday primaries in early March.

The issue of Trump's disqualification in Colorado also arises in different ways in dozens of other states. Maine's secretary of state has ruled that Trump is disqualified from participating in Maine's primary ballot, but the ruling is on hold pending Trump's appeal. Litigation is also pending in 11 other states.

While challenges to Trump's presence in the primary election have already been rejected, new challenges could be made to his eligibility in the general election.

Hasen, of UCLA, said he believes Chief Justice John Roberts will work hard to avoid a sharp rift between conservatives and liberals.

“Unanimity, of course, would be the best solution, but finding a way to achieve a goal in which you appeal not only to the Republican-appointed judges, but at least some of the Democratic-appointed judges, will be in behind the scenes one of the most important things,” Hasen said.

One solution might be to conclude that the key part of the 14th Amendment requires Congress to pass a new law before it can be used.

“I don't think it's a strong legal argument, but it's a very good way out if you're looking for one,” Hasen said. “It avoids the merits and sends the matter to another agency and keeps Trump on the ballot.”

NPR legal intern Elissa Harwood contributed to this story.

