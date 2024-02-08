New Indonesian capital threatens stability of proboscis monkey population

A recent study warns that ongoing construction of Indonesia's new capital on the island of Borneo could destabilize the population of endangered proboscis monkeys currently thriving in the region.

President Joko Widodo has called the development green and of minimal environmental impact, but concerns have arisen about the potential threat to the mangrove ecosystem of nearby Balikpapan Bay, which is home to proboscis monkeys and d other endangered wildlife species.

The scientists advocated for sustainable development practices and stressed the importance of respecting local biodiversity during the construction of the new city, Nusantara.

Their recommendations include legal protection of affected areas, habitat restoration and working with local stakeholders to mitigate environmental impact.

JAKARTA The construction of Indonesia's new capital on the island of Borneo could destabilize the current stable population of endangered proboscis monkeys, a study warns.

President Joko Widodo in 2019 declared the creation of an entirely new capital in East Kalimantan province, moving the seat of government away from overcrowded and rapidly sinking Jakarta, in a bid to spur economic growth beyond from the island of Java. But Indonesian and Czech scientists say their recently published study that development likely threatens the key mangrove ecosystem of Balikpapan Bay, home to a population of proboscis monkeys (Nasal larva) lives.

The Indonesian government should fulfill its public commitments to sustainable development principles, recognize the global importance of this endangered primate, and develop the town of Nusantara with respect for local biodiversity, they wrote in a published article in January in the magazine Environmental monitoring and assessment.

The group of scientists, led by Tri Atmoko, senior researcher at the Indonesian National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), conducted a population census in known habitats of the proboscis monkey to determine the current total population of 3 907 individuals all living in the development zone. from the new town, Nusantara.

In particular, they estimated that 1,449 monkeys are in the central Nusantara area and would be pushed towards the limits of their habitat by ongoing construction works.

The current Nusantara town construction project presents a new threat to the proboscis monkey population, but it also offers unique new opportunities to strengthen ongoing conservation efforts, they wrote.

Although part of Balikpapan Bay is surveyed every five years, this study is the first comprehensive survey carried out on the species. Three previous censuses of the tube population in the administrative area of ​​Balikpapan City showed a stable population size over a 10-year period. A 2020 study by some of the same authors even find that the rate of habitat loss had slowed since 2000 and predicted that it should stop and reverse by 2036 if nothing changes dramatically, thanks to the decline of large-scale agricultural plantations and also the efforts of conservationists. local environment and concerned citizens.

Balikpapan Bay is home to vast expanses of mangroves that support a rich diversity of marine and terrestrial life. Coral reefs and seagrass beds are believed to grow underwater, and traditional fishermen have depended on the bay for their livelihood since the 1970s.

The bay is less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from where the Mahakam River, the third longest in Borneo, flows into the Makassar Strait. The Mahakam is the primary habitat of another threatened species, the critically endangered Irrawaddy dolphin (Orcaella brevirostris), mammals are often also seen in Balikpapan Bay. But decades of urban and industrial development along the coast and disastrous spills polluting the waters have degraded the bays' ecosystem.

The authors suggested key measures to reduce the impacts of Nusantara town development on proboscis monkeys and habitats in Balikpapan Bay, including establishing a legal protection status for affected areas, enforcing 'protection of wildlife that extends beyond the limits of the new capital, and prevention of illegal land speculation which often leads to deforestation.

They also called for maintaining habitat connectivity, maintaining and creating buffer zones of terrestrial forest along mangroves, developing upstream water reservoirs to provide drinking water to residents, and reforestation and habitat restoration, particularly in areas containing key food resources.

The Indonesian government has promised that the construction of Nusantara, scheduled for completion in 2045 and estimated to cost $33 billion, spanning 256,000 hectares (632,600 acres) of land divided into government and urban, would be a green forest city with a construction strategy. which poses minimal environmental damage and a development design which aims for net zero carbon emissions.

Mongabay shared the study for review with Myrna Asnawati Safitri, deputy for environment and natural resources at OIKN, the government agency overseeing the development of Nusantaras, and asked for her comments on the findings and recommendations.

I have verified and obtained information that some of the initial results of this research were used in the investigation report of our consulting team, which has now become a material included in the Biodiversity Master Plan document of the 'OIKN, Myrna told Mongabay in a text. message, adding that the master plan is expected to be released in March.

She said her office had taken some mitigation measures to protect the Balikpapan Bay ecosystem, including designating the mangrove ecosystem as a protected area, allocating a small island as a wildlife reserve and carrying out the rehabilitation of mangroves. She added that her team had contacted local NGOs and civil society groups for their involvement in monitoring and management.

Although most of the recommendations in the latest document have been taken into account, Myrna said, the development of upstream water reservoirs needs to be explored further. Another recommendation that has not yet been considered is the expansion of the protected area outside the Nusantara city limits, as this would need to be discussed with neighboring jurisdictions.

We started the discussion last year and it needs to be intensified, Myrna said. We hope to understand that the OIKN, especially in the future, still has very limited resources. But the importance of coordination and discussion between regions is part of our agenda.

