Supreme Court to Hear Arguments on Donald Trump's Eligibility to Appear on the Ballot





UPDATE: As the Supreme Court heard arguments on whether Donald Trump could be kept off the state ballot, there were signs the justices were skeptical of such a move.

Justice Elena Kagan told Jason Murray, a lawyer for the group of electors challenging Trump's electability: “I think the question you have to answer is in the boldest way: Why should a single state decide who will be President of the United States. » She suggested that the decision as to who is disqualified for insurrection under the 14th Amendment was a federal decision. She said it “seems quite extraordinary” that the decision made in one state could have such a significant impact.

“Ultimately, it will be this court that decides the question of federal constitutional eligibility and settles the issue for the nation,” Murray said.

He argued that Section 2 gives states the power to choose their own presidential electors “as they see fit.”

Justice Amy Coney Barrett said that if the Supreme Court upholds the Colorado Supreme Court's decision, “it will have the effect of deciding Colorado.” She said the high court would be “stuck” with the factual record from the Colorado court that concluded Trump engaged in an insurrection.

Murray said “the facts in dispute here are incredibly limited. The crux of our argument lies in President Trump’s own statements, made in public view and for all to see.”

Earlier, Trump's lawyer Jonathan Mitchell told Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that they “never accepted or admitted that this was an insurrection.”

“For there to be an insurrection, there must be an organized and concerted effort to overthrow the United States government through violence,” he said.

Jackson then asked, “So your point is that a chaotic effort to overthrow the government is not an insurrection?”

“We also did not admit that this was an attempt to overthrow the government,” he replied. “…It was a riot, not an insurrection. The events were shameful, criminal, violent, all of those things, but they could not be called an insurrection as that term is used in Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

PREVIOUSLY: News networks prepared for a morning of audio-only legal arguments, as lawyers for the state of Colorado and Donald Trump's campaign appear before the Supreme Court as justices weigh whether the former president is eligible to appear on the state ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump was ineligible under a provision of the 14th Amendment. This prohibits those who have taken an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding office if they have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion.” A majority of state judges found that Trump did so on January 6, 2021, when he appeared before a rally and encouraged his supporters to march to the Capitol where lawmakers were certifying the electoral vote count .

Trump is not expected to attend the oral arguments, but Fox News said he would give his reaction at 11:30 a.m. ET, after the proceedings conclude.

Maine's secretary of state also concluded that Trump was ineligible for election in that state. Trump is appealing this decision.

C-SPAN also provides audio coverage of the oral arguments.

One of the prominent voices arguing that Trump is ineligible, retired federal judge J. Michael Luttig, appeared on CNN and told Jake Tapper that originalist and textualist interpretations of the Constitution showed “perfectly” that the former president was disqualified.

Trump's legal team argued that the former president did not take part in an insurrection and that, as commander in chief, he was not an “officer” of the United States, as stated the 14th Amendment clause.

Other state courts have issued different rulings, allowing Trump to remain on the ballot.

Earlier this week, the Washington Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Trump does not have immunity from federal criminal charges that he conspired to stay in power after the 2020 election. The Trump team has until Monday to appeal to the Supreme Court to stay the decision pending a motion asking the justices to review the case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://deadline.com/2024/02/trump-supreme-court-ballot-1235818975/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos