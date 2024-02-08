Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated IIM campus, run by NBCC





New Delhi: The Hon'ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated the permanent campus of NBCC constructed by the Indian Institute of Management, Sambalpur on 3.02.2024 in the august presence of Shri Raghubar Das, the Hon'ble Governor of Odisha , Shri Naveen Pattanaik. , Chief Minister, Odisha, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Technology information, Shri Bishweswar Tudu, Hon'ble Minister of State, Ministry of Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs and other dignitaries. On the occasion, Shri KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC said that the 200-acre IIM Sambalpur campus with 32 buildings with a built-up area of ​​64,000 sqm was completed by NBCC with sustainable and energy-efficient features on time and the costs. The regional art of Sambalpuri has been integrated into the architecture of the campus buildings with a traditional lkat motif mapped onto the brick facade with remarkable elegance. Read also: BEML's third quarter revenue up 1% to Rs 1,047 cr IIM Sambalpur, a beacon of excellence: The campus of IIM Sambalpur has been developed in Basantpur village, Sambalpur district, in close proximity to NH53 and national highways. IIM Sambalpur had tasked NBCC to provide the “project management consultancy” services for this project. The NBCC will also have to maintain all the infrastructure for the next two years. The campus has several key blocks including Administration, Academic, Auditorium, Innovation and Library, Faculty and MDP block. Accommodation facilities include a residence for faculty and staff and hostels for students and scholars. Additional amenities include a shopping complex, activity block, sports and recreational facilities with an open-air theater adding to the aesthetic appeal. The 4-star GRIHA-rated sustainable campus follows energy-saving and environmentally friendly development principles. The living spaces are 100% lit by day, thus reducing the consumption of artificial lighting. Treated water from STP is used for irrigation and flushing. Rooftop solar PV plants, solar water heating systems and solar street lights help reduce energy consumption. Read also: The Ministry of Mines organizes an auction roadshow of 20 critical and strategic mineral blocks as part of the 1st tranche NBCC joins Odisha's progress NBCC has been closely associated with key infrastructure development projects in Odisha. Some of the key projects include a 500-bed medical college and hospital, Talcher, development of sports facilities for a new medical college, Academy of Sciences, development of Vyas Sarovar in Jajpur, IIT, Bhubaneswar, l Ravenshaw Cuttack University, Utkal University, Bhubaneswar, National Law University. etc. In addition to the above, NBCC is engaged in the construction of agricultural infrastructure for the construction of the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector. So far, 56 MoUs have been signed with various primary agricultural cooperatives and cooperative banks in the state. These storage units, once established, will help the rural economy and benefit farmers. Read also: Coal sector achieves impressive 10.6% growth in December among eight core industries

