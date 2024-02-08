Indonesia's fragile democracy faces seriously flawed elections

In a record year for elections around the worldThe vote on February 14, 2024 in Indonesia is expected to be one of the most important and one of the most severe tests for the progress of democracies.

Voters are expected to turn out in record numbers to elect some 20,000 national, provincial and district parliamentary representatives in what will be the largest single-day election in the world. Indonesia does not allow early voting.

Although the scale of the election may seem to suggest a state of vibrant democracy in Indonesia, multiple factors, including an electoral system susceptible to monetary policies and vote buying, alleged violations of election rulesthe large number of rejected candidates and the cacophony of political messages on social media make it difficult for voters to know what they are voting for and to effectively express their preferences.

The Indonesian General Election Commission reports that up to 204 million voters are registered to vote, of whom around 114 million are under 40 years old. Polls say that major issues for young voters include unaffordable basic goods, lack of employment opportunities, high poverty rates, expensive health services, and poor education and service.

At the same time, many observers are concerned that Indonesian democracy has been decline in recent years.

Largest economy in Southeast Asia

As an expert Regarding Indonesia's international relations, I see how the elections have implications far beyond the archipelago's sprawling borders and come at a crucial time.

Indonesia is Southeast Asia's largest economy, but it risks getting caught in what economists call the middle income trapwhere its wages are too high but its productivity too low to be competitive.

The middle income trap. Graphic: Springer Link

Indonesia also plays a crucial geopolitical role in the Indo-Pacific region. His growth economic dependence on China and regional tensions over territorial disputes in the South China Sea to have foreign policy observers and investors follow the elections closely.

The U.S. government views Indonesian democracy as essential to regional stability and, at least over the past two decades, US-Indonesian relations were built on shared values ​​of democracy. However, the elections are taking place in a context of growing democratic fragility.

Telltale signs include voter intimidationgovernment attempts restrict criticism and dissent in a display of overtaking direction and changes in election laws tip the scales in favor of favored candidates and so-called nepo babies.

Voters will choose from the three presidential candidates vying to be the next president: Prabowo Subiantoformer military officer and politician, running for president for the third time; Ganjar Pranowo, former governor of Central Java; And Anies Baswedanacademic, former Minister of Culture and Education and Governor of Jakarta.

The three candidates for Indonesia's February 2024 presidential election, Anies Baswedan (right), Prabowo Subianto (center) and Ganjar Pranowo (left), pose after the first presidential election debate at the Election Commission office General Assembly (KPU) in Jakarta in December. 12, 2023. Photo: Benar News / Eko Siswono Toyudho

The three candidates everything promises improve living standards, accelerate economic growth and infrastructure development, protect Indonesia's resources from foreign exploitation and territorial sovereignty, promote environmental sustainability, advance human rights and democracy, and eliminate corruption .

Despite their similar campaign arguments, there are some differences. On trade, for example, Subianto is in favor of protectionism. Baswedan and Pranowo support a market-based approach and a balanced approach between protecting domestic industries and promoting foreign investment.

On one of the main current topics, the moving from the capital of Indonesia, Baswedan is the most critical of the candidates. He has committed to reviewing the projectbut he is unlikely to stop the movement even if he wins since the plan is already formalized in law.

Massive spending and vote buying

The presence of many candidates for example, there are 300 Jakarta alone, including celebrities and ministers from 17 parties, vying for 21 seats in the House of Representatives, could suggest a vibrant democracy. However, the massive spending among them increases the risk of vote buying.

Additionally, due to the current situation open list In the proportional voting system, candidates must compete with their party peers to win a seat. This system creates fierce competition between candidates and increases the chances of buying votes.

Political scientist Burhanuddin Muhtadi argues that the problem affects 10% of voters and could be significant enough to influence the outcome of the election. In addition, famous candidates and those who have a large following on social networks and who have significant financial means will have an easier time obtaining support.

An overabundance of campaign messages does not lead to more informed citizens. Instead, citizens are heavily targeted by social networks with populist connotations. And despite the digital bombardment, there is actually little information on party platforms, candidate backgrounds or policy details, which is a problem when the number of candidates is so large.

A row of campaign billboards representing presidential and legislative candidates installed on the side of the road. Photo: screenshot Twitter / CNA / Danang Wisanggeni

Financial irregularities related to election financing have also dogged parties across the political spectrum, driving the Association for Elections and Democracy to cite a worrying trend of citizens coming to view monetary policy as acceptable in a competitive democracy. The other challenge of the electoral campaign is the lack of accountability and transparency for campaign financing.

A shift towards autocracy

The decline in the quality of Indonesian democracy has been going on for years. A 2023 report from V-Dem Democracy Institute highlights several factors in its slide toward autocracy.

Limited freedom to publicly criticize the government is one reason, and many examples of intimidation and attacks on studentsacademics and activists who criticize the administration have been documented.

Strategic manipulation of elections This is another form of backsliding, encompassing a whole series of activities aimed at tilting the electoral balance in favor of incumbent candidates.

In one notable case, President Joko Widodos 36 year old son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, mayor of Solo, was authorized by a ruling of the Constitutional Court to run for vice-president. The ruling, issued by a court headed by the president's brother, said the age limit for presidential candidates, that they must be at least 40 years old, does not apply to those who have been mayors, regents or governors. Even if Widodo claims not to have intervened in the judgment, his family benefits from it.

Voter intimidation is a problem that disproportionately affects public officials and residents of poor neighborhoods. Power brokers reportedly asked some civil servants to vote for particular candidates, implying that if they refused, they would be invited to serve in some remote areas of Indonesia.

People living in areas with high poverty rates allegedly received threats that cash transfer programs that would benefit the community would be revoked unless they voted for certain candidates.

All this is happening while young Indonesians seek change and a better life. Their hopes for a democratic future where the issues they care about can be resolved, as well as securing Indonesia's role on the world stage as a democratic partner ensuring regional stability, depend on the outcome of the elections.

Angguntari Ceria Sari is a lecturer in international relations, Parahyangan Catholic University

