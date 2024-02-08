Donald Trump's immunity warning to Obama and Bush





Donald Trump issues a stark warning to former presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, insinuating that they would be “in jail” without presidential immunity.

The former president's latest remarks come a day after a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that he was not immune from prosecution for alleged crimes committed while he was in the White House , in connection with four ongoing criminal cases. They include four counts related to a federal election interference case, including conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, which he has denied and pleaded not guilty to all the accusations.

Trump's lawyers could appeal the unanimous decision, issued by Judges J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, both appointed by President Joe Biden, and Judge Karen LeCraft Henderson, appointed by President George HW Bush.

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters at the headquarters of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters on January 31, 2024 in Washington, D.C.

“If a president does not have immunity, the opposing party, while in office, can extort and blackmail the president by saying that 'if you don't give us everything we want, we will charge you for things that you have committed.' ” Trump wrote Wednesday afternoon on Truth Social.

“It would be the end of the presidency, and of our country, as we know it, and it is just one of many pitfalls for a president without presidential immunity. Obama, Bush, and soon crooked Joe Biden, would all be in JAIL. Protect presidential immunity. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

In addition to Trump's lawyers considering appealing this most recent decision, they have also filed a motion to appeal another case led by special counsel Jack Smith, accusing Trump of mishandling documents classified.

Trump is accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and obstructing government efforts to recover them. A trial is expected to begin in May.

Judge Aileen Cannon, who is presiding over the documents case, is scheduled to meet with Trump's lawyers on February 12. This follows a hearing she had with Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutors last week.

The February 12 “ex parte” hearing is related to requests under the Classified Information Procedures Act (CIPA) filed by the DOJ in December, essentially arguing that the ex-president and two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, should be restricted. access to classified documents.

