Nitish Kumar returns to Patna after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday expressed his commitment to remaining in the NDA. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport, Mr. Kumar spoke about his long association with the BJP and said that despite leaving twice earlier, he has returned permanently and will remain with the alliance. I already told you that I did Idhar Udhar (flip flops) twice earlier but now I have come back. I will stay here (NDA), said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Asked about his meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, Nitish Kumar said the discussion was focused on the development of the state. Reports suggest that during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he also discussed the current political situation in Bihar. Mr. Kumar is scheduled to take the floor test in the State Assembly on February 12. Sources said Mr. Kumar also discussed seat sharing issues with the central leaders during their meeting. According to reports, the BJP may offer 13 seats to the JD(U), three each to the LJP's Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras factions, and two each to Upendra Kushwahas Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal (RLJD) and Jitan Ram Manjhis Hindustani Awami. Morcha (secular). The political temperature has been tense in the state ever since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar abandoned the RJD-Congress-led grand alliance and joined hands with the NDA in Bihar. Recently, Bihar assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who belongs to the RJD, launched a political rant by refusing to resign from his post before the trust vote. Several NDA lawmakers had moved a no-confidence proposal against Mr. Chaudhary after Nitish Kumar abandoned the grand alliance on January 28. According to Mr. Chaudhary, he is not aware of the NDA legislators' proposed censure against him and would preside over the proceedings of the assembly as per rules. I am not aware of the proposed censorship against me. According to the rules, I can stay in the chair for fourteen days. So I will come to the assembly as usual, said Bihar assembly speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary. Amid the political scenario in the state, the JD(U) on Thursday expressed confidence that there were no problems and the NDA would pass the floor test. The NDA (BJP, JD(U) and HAM) enjoys the support of 128 MPs while the grand alliance has 115.

