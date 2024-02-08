Independents backed by Imran Khan's party pose tough challenge to opponents





Voting began at 8:00 a.m. and continued without interruption until 5:00 p.m. (File)

Jailed independents supported by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party posed a major challenge to candidates from three-time former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's party in the crucial province of Punjab, according to the first trends of the general elections marred by sporadic violence.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has stripped 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician's party of the 'bat' election symbol over its failure to hold polls within of the party in accordance with its Constitution, forcing it to present independent elections. candidates.

Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued uninterrupted until 5 p.m. A nationwide holiday was declared to allow more than 12 million voters to cast their ballots. The percentage of polls is not yet known. In the 2018 election, overall turnout nationwide was 51.7 percent.

Vote counting began after the conclusion of voting and results from different polling stations began to trickle in after the mandatory one-hour restriction ended. But it may take a few hours before the full result for a constituency is available.

A total of 266 National Assembly seats were up for grabs out of 336, but voting was postponed for at least one seat after a candidate was killed in an armed attack in Bajaur. Sixty other seats are reserved for women and ten for minorities and are allocated to the winning parties on the basis of proportional representation.

A party must win 133 seats out of the 265 contested to form the next government.

Private television channels began reporting results based on partial counting, which showed Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and PTI-backed independent candidates neck and neck neck and neck in the most populous province of Punjab, which sends almost half of the representatives to the National Assembly. In most ridings, candidates from both parties were either in the lead or in second place.

Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz were leading in their respective seats from Lahore.

In Sindh, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidates were leading in most constituencies, with its leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari leading in their constituencies. But the situation in Karachi, the capital of Sindh with 22 seats in the National Assembly, was different and candidates from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement and PTI performed better.

In Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, PTI-backed independent candidates were leading in several constituencies. Former PTI minister Ali Muhammad Khan was leading in Mardan region, while former PTI National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar was leading in Swabi. Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl was also doing well in some districts.

Balochistan, which is the largest province but sends only 15 MPs to parliament, showed mixed results with no party clearly in the lead.

Any results reported so far by the media are unofficial and could change dramatically as the count progresses. The official results for a constituency are announced by the relevant returning officer after tabulating the complete results from all polling stations in that constituency.

Nawaz Sharif, the 74-year-old former three-time prime minister who is considering running for prime minister for a record fourth term, said he was confident his party would win the elections.

The ECP said it resolved 76 poll-related complaints, which were received throughout the day.

According to ECP spokesperson Haroon Shinwari, most of the complaints were of “normal nature”, involving confrontations between political workers from different fields which were resolved on the spot.

Shortly after voting began, mobile services in Pakistan were suspended due to the “deteriorating security situation”, a day after two terrorist attacks killed at least 30 people in Balochistan province.

Despite the suspension of cellular and internet services, large numbers of people across Pakistan exercised their right to vote to elect legislators to national and provincial assemblies – in 855 constituencies.

Amnesty International criticized the decision to suspend mobile phone and internet services on election day, calling it a “brutal attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

In the evening, the Interior Ministry said mobile phone services had been partially restored in some parts of the country.

At least 12 people, including 10 members of the security forces, were killed on polling day when forces repelled 51 terrorist attacks aimed at disrupting the vote. Nearly 650,000 security agents have been deployed across the country to ensure peaceful elections.

Imran Khan and other prominent incarcerated politicians cast their postal votes from Adiala Prison.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar congratulated the nation for what he called the “successful conduct” of “free and fair” elections.

Kakar said the high turnout is a clear indication of public commitment to shaping the future of the country. “The voices expressed through the votes will contribute to strengthening our democracy and, for this, the people of Pakistan deserve our gratitude,” he added.

Border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran were closed to goods and pedestrians on Thursday for security reasons.

Pakistan's Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja earlier said the elections would be held in a peaceful atmosphere.

According to the ECP, a total of 5,121 candidates are vying for National Assembly (NA) seats. These include 4,807 men, 312 women and two transgender people. For the four provincial assemblies, 12,695 candidates are in the running, including 12,123 men, 570 women and two transgender people.

Imran Khan's PTI, after falling out with the powerful establishment, complained of pressure and lack of space to run its campaign. The party was subject to nationwide state repression, with hundreds of workers and candidates arrested and released only after leaving the party or withdrawing from elections.

Pakistan's history since 1947 has been marked by the marginalization of military-elected governments.

Imran Khan is imprisoned for corruption and is barred from running. He is serving a sentence of at least 14 years in prison, after being convicted in three separate cases in the space of five days last week. He still faces more than 140 charges in different cases.

Whoever wins the elections will face a daunting task due to the declining economy and deteriorating security situation.

The country narrowly avoided default last year thanks to a $3 billion short-term loan from the International Monetary Fund.

Economic experts say the new government urgently needs a new IMF program with stricter conditions.

Pakistan's fight against terrorism for more than two decades is also crumbling with the resurgence of rebels since 2021 after the Afghan Taliban came to power.

The new government will have more difficulty dealing with the activism of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan and Baloch nationalists.

