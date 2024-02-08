Is Boris Johnson bouncing back? Rishi Sunak opens door to political comeback – ZimEye





International International Is Boris Johnson bouncing back? Rishi Sunak opens door to political comeback By Dorrothy Moyo | In an intriguing twist in British politics, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hinted at the possibility of Boris Johnson, his one-time predecessor, making a significant return to the political scene. During an interview with ITV, Sunak expressed his willingness to utilize Johnson's talents in the future, sparking speculation and anticipation among political circles and the public. ### A reunion on the horizon? Sunak's revelations came ahead of the broadcast of the new documentary 'Sunak: Up Close', which will be shown on ITV1, in which he discusses his relationship with Boris Johnson. Although he acknowledged the “well-documented differences” between them, Sunak recalled their productive collaboration in the past. “I am proud of the work we have accomplished together. And we worked well together for a long time,” Sunak said, leaving the door ajar for Johnson’s potential return to a leading political role. ### Conservative Titans: The Potential Return The idea of ​​Boris Johnson's return has been greeted with enthusiasm by several leading Conservatives. Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg hailed Johnson as the party's “most effective campaigner”, suggesting his involvement could serve as a rejuvenating force for the Conservatives. Similarly, Conservative MP Paul Bristow and Conservative Sir Michael Fabricant echoed this sentiment, arguing for Johnson's reinstatement in some capacity to galvanize the party's base. ### A political pendulum Rishi Sunak's departure from Johnson's cabinet in July 2022 marked a pivotal moment in British politics, precipitating a domino effect of resignations that ultimately led to Johnson's departure from 10 Downing Street. However, Sunak's recent comments suggest a potential reconciliation and strategic alliance that could redefine the trajectory of the Conservative Party ahead of the next general election. ### The road ahead While the political landscape remains in flux, the prospect of Boris Johnson's return underlines the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of British politics. With Sunak at the helm and Johnson potentially returning to the fray, the Conservative Party appears poised to meet the challenges ahead with a mix of new leadership and experienced charisma. The unfolding scenario provokes broader reflection on the political alliances, leadership dynamics and strategic maneuvering that define the UK's quest for governance. As the documentary airs and new details emerge, all eyes will be on Sunak and Johnson, two titans of conservative politics, whose next actions could have a significant impact on the country's political future. Like that: As Loading… Related

