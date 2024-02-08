Biden won't assert privilege over special counsel's report on classified documents





The White House counsel has completed his review of a special counsel report on President Biden's handling of classified documents from his tenure as vice president and will not invoke privilege on any part of the final outcome. The White House informed the Justice Department Thursday morning that it had completed its privileged review of special counsel Robert Hur's report, spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement. “Consistent with his commitment to cooperation and transparency throughout this investigation, the President has refused to assert privilege over any part of the report,” Sams said. Attorney General Merrick Garland informed lawmakers in a letter Wednesday that Hur concluded its investigation on Biden's handling of classified files during his tenure as vice president and senator. Garland's letter says nothing about the conclusion Hur reached, but the special prosecutor is expected to announce the findings of his investigation in the coming days. He should not press charges against Biden. Garland named Hur last January as special adviser after documents from Biden's time as vice president were found in a former office and at his Wilmington, Del., home. Biden has maintained that he did nothing wrong, and his team has repeatedly noted that his lawyers quickly informed the National Archives and cooperated with the Justice Department after discovering the documents in his office from a center at the University of Pennsylvania in Washington, DC. Bidensitting for interviewswith Hur for two days in October. The report will likely draw criticism from former President Trump, whose home was raided after he refused to turn over hundreds of documents bearing classified markings that had been taken to Mar-a-Lago after his visit to the White House. Trump now faces more than 40 charges in the investigation currently being overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, including charges of violating the Espionage Act, which prohibits the voluntary retention of such documents.

