Despite imprisonment and sidelining, Imran Khan's party is leading





Elections in Pakistan are taking place under compromised conditions, with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party effectively sidelined. However, as results come in, PTI candidates are winning by a wide margin across the country. If these results are ignored, Pakistan's democracy will face serious turmoil.

The party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan and popular in urban centers and among Pakistan's middle-class youth, has faced intimidation and dismantling, with Khan himself imprisoned. Even the PTI election symbol was banned from ballot papers, making it more difficult for voters to identify PTI candidates.

The Pakistani military has systematically dismantled Imran Khan's PTI party, repeatedly arresting high-ranking members and even targeting their children and party members, with some being tried in anti-terrorism courts. To maintain its momentum, the PTI has resorted to creative tactics, such as organizing large virtual political protests and rallies, even in the face of internet disruptions.

Today, there were reports that some polling stations opened late, forcing voters to queue for long hours. Additionally, cellular and internet service was disrupted across the country, reportedly for security reasons, creating logistical challenges for voting. The elections are taking place amid threats from militant groups like the ISKP, particularly in northwest Pakistan, but so far significant violence has largely been avoided.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), known for its stronghold in Punjab and led by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned from self-imposed exile last October, is expected to win, but current polls suggest opposite.

Pakistan's imperfect democracy

Pakistan's political system is commonly characterized as a hybrid regime, incorporating both democratic and authoritarian features. Although there are regular (although sometimes delayed) elections and democratic institutions, such as a prime minister, parliament, and an activist judiciary, the military exercises considerable influence in defense and foreign relations. Persistent problems such as censorship, restrictions on civil liberties, and extrajudicial detentions are common.

An elite bargain prevails between the country's political and business elites and the security services, with the ruling party benefiting the most, while opposition politicians act as a counterbalance or are marginalized. Notably, politicians who criticize the military in opposition tend to support it when in power, prioritizing their personal interests and those of their party. This is true for both Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan. This dynamic has led many, both in Pakistan and abroad, to perceive the military as more reliable and resilient than political parties that experience changing alliances, defections, infighting and nepotism.

What Pakistan's security establishment prefers is a docile, elected head of state and a strong political opposition that can serve as a check on its power.

However, the continuing feud between Imran Khan and the army has disrupted this cyclical arrangement. Public criticism and protests against the military by PTI supporters last spring reached unprecedented levels, facilitated by the ease of expression on social media.

Moreover, if Nawaz Sharif becomes the next Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, serving as a political counterweight, will not be available unless he is released from prison. It is also unclear whether Nawaz Sharif and his PML-N party will willingly cooperate with the military if they come to power, especially as time passes. Although a PML-N victory could temporarily appease the military, the absence of a strong political opposition could ultimately lead to conflicts between the PML-N and the generals.

If the PTI comes out on top and the results are ignored, then Pakistan's democracy will be called into question and unrest could ensue.

What does this mean for US-Pakistan relations?

Washington consistently states that it supports free and fair elections in Pakistan, but the public statements stop there. After Imran Khan's arrest last May, the State Department issued cautious statements, expressing hope that Pakistan would adhere to the rule of law.

Khan's arrests have been termed as an internal matter in Pakistan, which pleases the ears of the army. Some members of Congress have expressed concern, but it is not a top priority for elected officials. Imran Khan's PTI party is very popular among the Pakistani American diaspora, but the diaspora itself is not large enough or organized enough to exert real pressure on elected officials. Furthermore, US-Pakistan policy is largely made within the White House.

Imran Khan has complicated the possibility that Washington would provide moral support, even if it were willing to do so, by portraying his impeachment through a vote of no confidence as a US-backed regime change conspiracy. The move increased anti-American sentiment in the country. The Biden administration is likely cautious about risking its relationship with the Pakistani military on the fate of a political party led by a leader perceived as unpredictable, and a strong US statement is unlikely to benefit the PTI's numbers or advance civil liberties.

US financial support for Pakistan has also declined significantly compared to previous years. A lesson from the war in Afghanistan is that Washington cannot change the decisions of Pakistani generals once their decision is made.

Washington's main priorities in Pakistan are preventing large-scale conflict between Pakistan and India, maintaining political and economic stability, and combating terrorism. Initiatives such as democracy promotion and education are important but secondary. Washington will engage with Pakistan as it exists. T

This explains why Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Pakistan's army chief during his visit to Washington last December, even though they are not direct counterparts. Despite its limitations, Pakistan has elections, a vibrant press and a civil society. Even though election results may be partially manipulated, democratic challenges in Pakistan are not new, as no prime minister has ever completed his or her term.

A confrontation over the validity of the election results, however, could place Washington in a precarious position.

