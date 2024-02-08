Modi praises Manmohan Singh, calls him 'inspiring'





New Delhi: Political differences gave way to a brief period of nostalgia in Parliament on Thursday, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised his predecessor Manmohan Singh for setting an example in the Rajya Sabha. Bidding farewell to the outgoing members of the Upper House of Parliament, Modi congratulated the former for his long-standing commitment to leading the House and the country. The way Manmohan Singh guided the country for a long time Whenever our democracy is mentioned, he will be one of the few esteemed members whose contribution will always be remembered, PM Modi said about the veteran who led the country from 2004 to 2014.

Several times during discussions, we attacked each other. But it's temporary. I remember that in the other House, during the vote, it was known that the Treasury Benches would win, but Manmohan Singh came on his wheelchair and voted, thus setting an example of an MP conscious of his duties. He was an inspiring example,” he said. It didn't matter who he supported. I believe he supported our democracy. Modi was referring to Singh's presence in Parliament despite his failing health to attend a discussion on the Delhi Services Bill, 2023, during which he sat on a wheelchair in the Rajya Sabha. Prime ministers laud plan to publish white paper on Indian economy during UPA years, seen as BJP's strategy to selectively praise veterans like Pranab Mukherjee and target Congress-led Congress Gandhi family for corruption before the Lok Sabha. election. Modi did not miss the opportunity to attack the Congress and its president Mallikarjun Kharge who on Thursday published a black book titled 10 years Anyay Kaal 2014-2024(10 years of injustice), on the Modi government. Addressing the opposition parties' protest, the Prime Minister said Parliament was fortunate to witness a fashion show in black clothes. Sometimes some work is so good that it is useful in the long run. If we do something good, a relative comes to our family and applies black tikka. Today, Kharge ji has a black mark so that no one can see the work done in the last 10 years. Today, it is a good thing that senior MLAs like you have come dressed in black tilak so that our actions are not noticed, he said. Read also: Modi tears apart Congress in strangled democracy in RS, now creating a narrative of North-South division “Democracy is not just a question of size” On his part, Kharge attacked the government for passing bills in the House by suspending opposition members. (First Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha) S. Radhakrishnan had said that this House should check the quality of the bills passed after scrutiny, but you are not listening to his words. The bills are adopted without being sent to the standing committees and without even suspending the deputies. Democracy is not just about size but also about quality of management, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said. The Congress president also slammed former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda for associating with the BJP. I don't know how he formed a partnership with the BJP at the end of his career. He fought all his life for farmers and secularism. He told me that he will not become the chief minister as there is no man behind him who has a lot of money in his pocket, Kharge said. Gowda retorted saying that Kharge is an honest leader but it was his party that did not choose him as the chief minister (of Karnataka) and the Congress betrayed (HD) Kumaraswamy. Among the members who spoke were SP Jaya Bachchan and Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. While the former explained how the integrity of the Upper House must be protected at all costs, Mandaviya recalled how he was taken to task by JD(U)'s KC Tyagi, chairman of a standing committee, by removing him from the panel for skipping four meetings. (Edited by Tony Rai) Read also: Factsheet on Nehru and Indiras mistakes, white paper on economy, how BJP plans to target Congress

