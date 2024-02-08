Supreme Court skeptical of Trump's ineligibility for 2024 ballot in Colorado case





Washington — The Supreme Court appeared skeptical that Colorado could exclude former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, with justices on both sides of the ideological spectrum warning during oral arguments about the consequences of doing so. declare ineligible to run for the White House.

The case, known as Trump v. Anderson, focuses on whether Trump is disqualified from serving as president again because of his conduct during the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. The dispute places the nine justices in new legal territory, and their opinion could have far-reaching implications for the 2024 presidential race.

The case hinges on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prohibits officials sworn to support the Constitution from serving in government if they engage in insurrection. The provision was passed in 1868 to prevent former Confederates from holding office and remained dormant for more than 150 years.

The case arose from a lawsuit filed by a group of Colorado voters in the fall under Article 3. Those voters claimed that Trump incited the Jan. 6 attack as part of his effort to unseat the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, and therefore is ineligible to hold public office or run on the state primary ballot. The Colorado Supreme Court accepted that decision by a 4-3 vote in December.

Trump's lawyers appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, and the case went before the justices on Thursday.

Closing arguments in the Colorado Trump case Police officers stand outside the Supreme Court on February 8, 2024 in Washington, DC JULIA NIKHINSON/Getty Images

During two hours of oral arguments, the justices questioned the idea that states have the authority to determine whether a presidential candidate is disqualified from holding office under Article 3 and thus the 'exclude from the ballot. Many seemed particularly concerned about the national implications of such a decision. At one point, Chief Justice John Roberts said this argument was “at war with the entire 14th Amendment and very ahistorical.”

“I would expect a good number of states to say, whoever the Democratic candidate is, you're off the ballot. And others, for the Republican candidate, you're off the ballot, and it will come down to to just a “handful of states that will decide the presidential election,” the chief justice said. “That’s a pretty daunting consequence.”

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of three justices appointed by Trump, suggested that the court should think about democracy and the right of the people to elect their preferred candidate when making a decision.

“Your position has the effect of disenfranchising voters to a large extent,” he said of the arguments made by voters' attorneys.

Although the court appeared generally hesitant to uphold the Colorado Supreme Court's ruling that found Trump ineligible for president, the grounds on which it would rule were less clear. A majority of justices could agree that he is eligible for another term and that the Colorado decision should be overturned, but disagree on the reasoning.

Several members of the court questioned the scope of Article 3, and specifically whether it covers the former president and the presidency. Trump's main argument is that the disqualification provision does not apply to him.

“Why didn't he [the drafters] “They put the word president in the highly enumerated list in Section 3?,” Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson asked, referring to the list of government positions specified in the provision. “They were listing people who were excluded, and the president is not there.”

Acknowledging that the text of Article 3 may be ambiguous as to whether it covers the president and the presidency, she asked, “Why would we interpret it…against democracy?”

A small portion of the debate was devoted to whether Trump engaged in an insurrection through his conduct on January 6. Instead, the justices focused most of their questions on the question of the provision's application and scope.

Jonathan Mitchell, a Texas-based Trump lawyer, presented his case first. He repeatedly pointed to an 1869 case involving a defendant named Caesar Griffin, considered the first major judicial opinion on Section 3. Chief Judge Salmon Chase, a circuit judge who heard the cases in Virginia, found that the text of Section 3 was not directly enforceable and therefore could only be enforced by an act of Congress. Mitchell said Congress relied on that ruling when crafting a law in 1870 that directed federal officials to enforce Section 3.

Mitchell argued that Griffin's case, and subsequent congressional action, show that states do not have the authority to apply Section 3 – and decide that a candidate is disqualified from office – to unless Congress grants them the power to do so.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor stressed that Chase's decision did not set a precedent for the Supreme Court and noted that it contradicted its decision in the treason prosecution of Jefferson Davis, the former president of the Confederacy.

Justice Elena Kagan asked what Mitchell's argument would be without Griffin: “Suppose we take all of that out — suppose there is no Griffin case and there is no subsequent promulgation by Congress – what do you think the rule would be? »

Mitchell responded: “Just a question of first principles, without Griffin's case, it's a much harder argument to make, because normally – I mean, every other provision of the 14th Amendment has been treated as self – enforceable.”

Mitchell also argued that Section 3 cannot be used to deny Trump access to the ballot, because it prohibits a person only from holding office, without running as a candidate or winning an election. Section 3 also allows Congress to lift the disqualification of insurrectionists by a two-thirds vote, and Mitchell said states cannot declare a candidate ineligible for office when the possibility of receiving a congressional waiver still exists.

Later, when questioned by Jackson, Mitchell said the events of January 6 did not rise to the level of an “insurrection.”

“For there to be an insurrection, there must be an organized, concerted effort to overthrow the government of the United States through violence,” he said. “It was a riot. It was not an insurrection. The events were shameful, criminal, violent, all of those things, but they could not be called an insurrection in the sense that that term is used in section 3. “

“That sounds quite extraordinary, doesn’t it?”

Jason Murray, a Denver lawyer representing Colorado voters, urged the Supreme Court to uphold Colorado's decision, arguing that Trump betrayed his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution by inciting a violent mob to attack the Capitol for try to stop it. the counting of electoral votes cast against him.

Justice Clarence Thomas asked Murray for historical examples of states disqualifying national candidates from voting under Article 3. Murray could only cite one – that of 1868, when the governor of Georgia refused to certify the results of a congressional election – and Roberts indicated that Murray's reading of the states' power to enforce Article 3 ran counter to the rest of the 14th Amendment.

“The purpose of the 14th Amendment was to restrain state power,” he said, highlighting several other provisions of the amendment. “On the other hand, it increased federal power under Article 5 – Congress has the power to enforce it. So it wouldn't be the last place you would look for authorization for states, including including the Confederate States, apply it, implicitly authorized.” to enforce the presidential election process?

He continued: “The narrower power you seek is the power of disqualification, correct? This is a very specific power in the 14th Amendment and you say it was implicitly extended to the states under a clause that doesn't address that at all.”

Murray responded that Section 3 has not been used since the 1870s because “we haven't seen anything like January 6 since Reconstruction,” adding that “insurrection against the Constitution is something 'extraordinary”.

Jason Murray, the lead attorney for a group of Colorado electors challenging former President Donald Trump's electability, speaks to members of the press outside the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 8, 2024. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Kavanaugh disagrees on why Rule 3 has rarely been used: “I think the reason it has remained dormant is because it was established knowing that the Chief Justice Chase, while not right in every detail, was essentially right, and that branches of government acted under that settled the deal for 155 years. And Congress can change that… but it hasn't done it in 155 years, in some ways.

He also noted that Congress had provided a mechanism to ensure that insurrectionists did not hold federal office when it passed the Insurrection Act in 1807, a law that Trump has not been accused of having raped, Kavanaugh said.

“This tool exists, you would agree, and could be used against someone who has committed an insurrection,” he told Murray.

Kagan, one of three liberal justices, said the question of a former president's eligibility for office is national in scope and the means of enforcing a provision disqualifying that person should be federal.

“If you weren't from Colorado but you were from Wisconsin or Michigan, and what the Michigan secretary of state did was going to make the difference between electing candidate A or electing candidate B, that Seems quite extraordinary, doesn’t it?” she says.

Kagan asked Murray why a single state should have the ability to determine a presidential candidate's eligibility under Section 3 “not only for its own citizens, but for the rest of the nation.”

“There's a broader principle here, and it's a broader principle about who has power over certain things in our federal system. And within our federal system, states have great power in many different areas. But there is a broader principle, that there are certain national principles. issues where states are not the repository of authority,” Kagan said. “For example, what does a state do to decide who gets to vote, who other citizens get to vote for president?”

The Supreme Court of the United States More More Melissa Quinn

Melissa Quinn is a politics reporter for CBSNews.com. She has written for media outlets including the Washington Examiner, the Daily Signal, and the Alexandria Times. Melissa covers American politics, with an emphasis on the Supreme Court and federal courts.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-supreme-court-ballot-eligibility-case-2024-arguments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos