Independent candidates backed by Imran Khan's party are leading with 125 seats according to early India TV trends





Image source: AP Votes are counted in Pakistan after the conclusion of the poll.

Pakistan Elections 2024: Against an unprecedented backdrop, early trends in Pakistan's general elections showed that independent candidates backed by former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were incarcerated. led with 125 seats, while rival Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was ahead with just 44 seats, with counting underway after polling concluded at 5 p.m.

Speaking to ) by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari in the lead. only 28 places. This may indicate that people are supporting independent candidates from Imran Khan's party.

“Despite every possible method employed to undermine the will of the people, our people have spoken out today via #MassiveTurnout to vote. As we have said repeatedly, “no force can defeat an idea whose time came”. voting by getting form 45,” Imran said on X.

Army-backed crackdown on PTI

Imran remains behind bars and barred from running after a series of convictions, some just days before the vote. Khan was ousted from power in a vote of no confidence in April 2022 and now has more than 150 legal cases hanging over him. His supporters believe these accusations were designed by the army to wipe out his party.

He was sentenced to three, 10, 14 and seven years, to be served concurrently. His legal convictions prohibited him from running in the elections, but his party is a candidate and he still enjoys a large popular following. Meanwhile, his party is reeling from a military-backed crackdown, with several candidates and workers imprisoned and stripped of their electoral system weeks before the election, forcing candidates to run as independents.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif was tipped to be the winner of this year's elections after returning from a four-year self-imposed exile in London and after all previous convictions against him were quashed. The only other real contender is the Pakistan People's Party. It has a power base in the south and is led by a rising star in national politics Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, the son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. The Sharifs and Bhutto-Zardari are traditional rivals but have joined forces against Imran. Bilawal is unlikely to get the prime ministership on his own, but he could be part of a coalition led by Nawaz.

Voting in Pakistan

Voting ended across Pakistan on Thursday in parliamentary elections marred by allegations of fraud, several delays and sporadic violence after the government imposed a temporary shutdown of mobile and internet services to maintain peace. Voting began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m., although there were delays in some constituencies as parties reported irregularities.

There were reports of delays in the voting process at some polling stations across the country and at least one terrorist attack on security forces carrying out election duties that killed five police officers in Dera Ismail Khan, in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The ballot boxes would be unsealed in the presence of the agents of the different candidates inside the polling stations, and the counting would be done under the supervision of the president of each polling station.

PTI workers denounced irregularities at several polling stations, including the denial of entry of voters, absence of staff and lack of ballot papers.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Elections 2024: Voting ends amid allegations of fraud, delays and sporadic violence

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-elections-independent-candidates-backed-by-imran-khan-s-party-lead-in-over-100-seats-early-trends-latest-updates-2024-02-08-915987 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos