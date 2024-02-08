Why Trump's presidential bid is in the hands of the Supreme Court





WASHINGTON (AP) The fate of former President Donald Trump's bid to return to the White House is in the hands of the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Thursday, the justices will hear arguments in Trump's appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that he is ineligible to run for president again because he violated a provision of the 14th Amendment barring those who engaged in the insurrection to exercise their functions.

Many legal observers expect the nation's highest court to overturn the Colorado ruling rather than remove the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination from the ballot. But it is always difficult to predict a Supreme Court decision, and the case against Trump has already opened new legal grounds.

Some of the main issues involved in 14th Amendment cases:

WHAT DID TRUMP POTENTIALLY VIOLATE?

It's called Section 3 and it's pretty brief. It reads:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or an elector of the President or Vice-President, or hold any civil or military office, in the United States or in any State, who, having first taken the oath, as member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of a state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of a state, to support the Constitution of the United States- United, will have engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to its enemies. But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove this handicap.

Nice and simple, right?

Not so fast, Trump's lawyers say.

THE ASSET IN DEFENSE

Trump's lawyers say this part of the Constitution was not intended to apply to the president. Notice how he specifically mentions electors, senators, and representatives, but not the presidency.

It also mentions those who take an oath to support the United States, but the presidential oath does not use this word. Instead, the Constitution requires presidents to declare that they will preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution. And finally, Section 3 talks about any other officers of the United States, but Trump's lawyers argue that the language is meant to apply to presidential appointees, not the president.

That was enough to convince the Colorado district court judge who initially heard the case. She found that Trump engaged in an insurrection, but also acknowledged that it was unclear whether Section 3 applied to the president. This part of his decision was overturned by the Colorado Supreme Court.

The majority of the state's highest court wrote: President Trump asks us to maintain that Section 3 disqualifies all but the most powerful insurrectionists who have violated their oath and bars defectors to access virtually all offices, both state and federal, except the highest. in the country.

OTHER ASSET ARGUMENTS

Trump's lawyers argue that the question of who is covered by a rarely used, once-obscure clause should be decided by Congress, not unelected judges. They argue that the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol was not an insurrection. They say the attack was not widespread, did not involve large quantities of firearms and did not include other markers of sedition. They say Trump did nothing that day other than exercise his protected free speech rights.

Others, skeptical that Section 3 would apply to Trump, made an argument that the dissenting justices of the Colorado Supreme Court also found compelling: the way the court concluded that Trump had violated the Article 3 violated the former president's due process rights. They argue he was entitled to a structured legal process rather than a Colorado court trying to determine whether the Constitution applied to him.

This demonstrates the unprecedented nature of these cases. Section 3 was rarely used after an 1872 congressional amnesty excluded most former Confederates from it. The United States Supreme Court has never heard such a case.

Arguments over legal precedent date back to a single 1869 opinion by Chief Justice Salmon Chase, who was hearing an appeal as a circuit judge rather than for the high court.

The Trump case is historic and should create new law.

ISN’T THIS JUST A Partisan CASE?

Not really. Many Democrats want Trump off the ballot and many Republicans are angry about the campaign against him. The case was filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, a left-leaning group.

But some of the most vocal supporters of removing Trump from the ballot are conservative legal scholars who believe in strictly following the terms of the Constitution. There's no way around Trump's insurrection disqualification, they argue, adding that it's there in the plain text and was the authors' intention. The Colorado plaintiffs are all Republicans or unaffiliated voters.

All seven justices on the Colorado Supreme Court were appointed by Democrats. But they split 4-3 on the decision, a striking demonstration that this case does not clearly divide along partisan lines.

The majority cited a decision by Neil Gorsuch, one of Trump's conservative Supreme Court nominees, from his time as a federal judge in Colorado. He then ruled that the State had properly excluded a naturalized citizen born in Guyana from the presidential ballot because he did not meet the constitutional qualifications.

In Maine, the Democratic secretary of state also excluded Trump from the ballot. But in Illinois, a retired Republican judge serving as a hearing officer for the state election board suggested keeping Trump in, but only because he thought the courts should decide eligibility. The retired judge found it likely that Trump was disqualified under Rule 3, making him a notable Republican alongside those trying to impeach the former president.

The United States Supreme Court is made up of six justices appointed by Republican presidents, including three by Trump. Partly because it is a completely new legal basis, it is difficult to predict how individual judges will rule based on their ideology.

WHAT CAN THE COURT DO?

Several outcomes are possible, but they generally fall into three areas.

The first is that the court could uphold the Colorado decision. This would require plaintiffs to obtain victories on all of Trump's defenses.

The second is that the court could rule that Trump cannot be disqualified under Article 3, period. There are many ways the court could accomplish this, but the result would be to end the lawsuits against him, as well as dozens of similar challenges filed across the country.

The third possibility baffles many lawyers. The court could effectively kick the can down the road and not make a final decision on whether Trump is qualified to serve as president. That could push the issue until Jan. 6, 2025, if he wins the election and Congress must decide whether to certify his victory.

This would also keep many challenges alive across the country. A number of them are on hold because state courts wait to see what the U.S. Supreme Court will do. Places where a Trump challenge could be revived if the high court doesn't quell it include Illinois, Minnesota and Oregon. That could add additional pressure to challenge Trump's standing on the ballot in other Democratic strongholds such as California and New York, where there has been a push to invalidate his candidacy but has been relatively muted.

While the Trump campaign says more than 60 Article 3 complaints have been filed nationwide, most are by low-profile figures and have generally been dismissed on procedural grounds. Uncertainty from the nation's highest court could also encourage a new wave of cases in those states.

The lack of a clear decision could also create counter-challenges. Republicans warned that Section 3 could also apply to Democrats.

Some have already proposed filing charges against Biden on the grounds that his failure to stem the flow of migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border amounts to providing aid and comfort to the country's enemies. Vice President Kamala Harris could also be targeted under the theory that her raising money for bail for people arrested during protests over the 2020 killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police amounts to s engage in an insurrection.

Unless the high court puts an end to it, they warn, the Trump case could be just the beginning.

