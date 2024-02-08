Putin and Xi reaffirm close ties, reject 'US interference'

Russian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Chinese Presidents Xi Jinping spoke by phone Thursday, according to the Kremlin, reiterating their strong diplomatic ties while rejecting what they called “American interference” in other countries' affairs.

The two also discussed creating a “multipolar and fairer world order” and how they would continue to maintain “close personal interaction” in the future, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov said on Thursday , during a press briefing.

Russia and China declared a limitless partnership two years ago during a visit by Putin to Beijing. This visit took place just days before Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine. Ushakov said there are no plans for future visits at this time. The two leaders spoke in person twice last year.

The phone call comes as both countries have faced sanctions in recent years. The United States and its allies have imposed sanctions on Beijing over human rights violations against the predominantly Muslim Uyghur population in China's Xinjiang province. Russia was sanctioned for its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The two discussed how their burgeoning economic ties with China and Russia are at “an unprecedented level,” according to a Kremlin statement.

Chinese customs data shows that trade between China and Russia reached $218.2 billion between January and November 2023, meeting the target initially set for 2024, according to Reuters news agency.





Additionally, last year Russia overtook Saudi Arabia as China's top crude oil supplier, underscoring their growing energy ties as other European countries find oil alternatives amid sanctions. .

Ushakov said at the press briefing that China and Russia plan to continue joint energy projects this year. He added that Putin and Xi talked about building a “financial infrastructure that ensures reliable payments.” The two countries have increased trade using the Russian ruble and Chinese yuan.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the war in Ukraine and the growing conflict in the Middle East. According to Reuters, Ushakov said the two leaders “agreed” on these conflicts, but he did not elaborate.

Russia also supports China's policy on Taiwan, Ushakov said.

Chinese state media published similar comments, reporting that Xi told Putin that the two countries should pursue close strategic communication to defend their sovereignty and security and oppose external interference in their internal affairs.

Chinese state media also quoted Xi as saying that China and Russia had “weathered many storms together.”

Some information for this report was provided by Reuters and Agence France-Presse.