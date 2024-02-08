Modi's BJP to win 2024 Indian elections, seat share could fall: survey





By Rupam Jain NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Hindu nationalist party will win a clear majority in this summer's general election, a victory that will secure Modi a comfortable third term in office, according to an opinion poll released on Thursday. Results of the “Mood of the Nation” poll, a survey conducted by private media group India Today, showed that voters continue to view Modi as a popular nationalist leader who accelerated growth and improved foreign relations. There was no breakdown of survey respondents by religion in a country where Muslims make up 14% of the 1.42 billion population. The poll of 35,801 people across India between December 15 and January 28 found that Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies could win 335 of the 543 directly elected seats in the lower house of the parliament. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coalition won over 350 seats in the 2019 elections. But top BJP leaders have proclaimed they are eyeing more than 400 seats, making it the most decisive victory ever. The survey showed that INDIA, a political alliance made up of the main opposition Congress and more than two dozen regional parties, could win 166 seats. Regional parties could enjoy a winning streak in southern Indian states, where the BJP may fail to win many seats, it showed. But polls and surveys in India have a mixed record, with many often getting election results wrong in the world's largest democracy. India's economy is now the fifth largest in the world, up from the 10th when Modi took office a decade ago, and the fastest growing among major nations. In a promising change, Modi rose to power in 2014 and has since consolidated his hold with a focus on infrastructure strengthening and aggressive Hindu nationalism. The survey also found that 42% of respondents admired Modi this year for his decision to inaugurate a major temple dedicated to the Hindu deity Ram in Ayodhya, built on the site of a centuries-old mosque razed by Hindus radicals in 1992. At least 19% of respondents credited Modi for elevating India's global stature and 12% said revoking the autonomy of the only Muslim-majority region of bordering Jammu and Kashmir of Pakistan was a success. (Reporting by Rupam Jain; editing by Nick Macfie)

