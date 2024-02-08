The Supreme Court certainly seems eager to put Trump back on the ballot, in Trump v. Anderson.





Two things were evident Thursday morning at the Supreme Court, where the justices were considering whether former President Donald Trump was disqualified from running for president because of his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The first is that Jonathan Mitchell, the lawyer representing Trump, was completely out of his depth. While Mitchell was on the stand, the justices took turns destroying his arguments or even criticizing him for abandoning stronger legal arguments in favor of weaker ones. Mitchell also made embarrassing concessions, admitting that he had no historical evidence to support some of his main claims.

The other obvious thing is that it doesn't matter: Trump will win. After Mitchell left the podium, having highlighted two arguments that almost all of the Justices seemed to consider weak, most of the Court spent the rest of the argument trying to find a better reason to rule in favor of Trump .

In this case, Trump v. Anderson, the Colorado Supreme Court determined that Trump should be barred from the presidential ballot under a provision of the 14th Amendment that bars former high-ranking officials engaged in insurrection from returning to office.

The Court appears likely to rule that this decision was wrong because state courts, unlike federal courts or Congress, cannot determine that a presidential candidate is ineligible. As Obama-appointed Justice Elena Kagan said at one point, the question of who can run for the highest federal office seems terribly domestic to me and should therefore be resolved in a federal forum.

Most judges made similar arguments. One of the main concerns raised by several justices is that there could be competing decisions reaching conflicting conclusions if each state is allowed to determine whether a candidate is ineligible for president.

Justice Amy Coney Barrett, for example, has expressed concern that courts in each state will have different rules of evidence and gather different briefs when hearing lawsuits challenging a candidate's eligibility. Worse, because the Supreme Court is generally expected to defer to the fact-finding process of lower courts, judges can find themselves stuck with the factual conclusions drawn by the first state, even if these conclusions were false.

Similarly, Chief Justice John Roberts warned that some states would use this power to maliciously disqualify candidates. I would expect a good number of states to say, no matter who the Democratic nominee is, you're off the ballot, Roberts predicted.

Trump therefore has a strong chance of winning. And it appears he will win on the grounds that a single state should not be able to determine who runs for federal office.

The open questions are how the Supreme Court will present a legal argument to justify this outcome and whether it will allow the issue of disqualification to be raised again in the Federal Court.

Trump's lawyer gave no support to judges

Mitchell is best known as the architect of Texas' SB 8, the unusual anti-abortion law that allowed bounty hunters to collect potentially unlimited bounties from abortion providers. He's the kind of lawyer who favors pedantic, highly technical arguments, who read legal texts to get surprising, even absurd, results.

That penchant was on full display during Mitchell's nearly 40 agonizing minutes on the Supreme Court podium, where Mitchell focused on two arguments.

The first is that the 14th Amendment states that a former officer of the United States may no longer hold office if he or she engages in insurrection. Mitchell asserts that the president is not such an officer, so the implication of his argument is that sub-presidential officials cannot engage in insurrection, but that if the commander in chief of the military does done, there are no consequences.

But only Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson seemed open to this counterintuitive reading of the Constitution. Jackson is a Biden appointee, and her willingness to consider that argument was the biggest surprise of the day: She had a theory that the authors of the 14th Amendment were primarily concerned with preventing the South from rising again by winning local elections , as opposed to national ones.

Mitchell's other argument was even stupider. He claimed Colorado could not disqualify Trump from the ballot because the 14th Amendment allows Congress to lift the disqualification of an insurrectionist candidate by a two-thirds vote. Mitchell's argument was that Congress could hypothetically vote to requalify Trump before he takes office, so Colorado cannot disqualify him now.

This argument landed with a thud before the judges. Even Justice Samuel Alito, usually the Court's most reliable Republican supporter, mocked Mitchell's assertion by parsing it to a criminal defendant who claims he cannot be prosecuted because there is a hypothetical possibility that the governor could pardon him.

It was therefore possible to hope, if we want to see Trump disappear from American political life, that the Court could rule against Trump when Mitchell had finished his argument. The former president's lawyer was embarrassing, and he left the justices without any serious arguments they could put into an opinion in favor of Trump.

But then most of the justices spent the second half of the arguments trying to find a way to rule in favor of Trump.

The Court will likely rule that state courts cannot decide who is disqualified from the presidency.

A few justices floated their own idiosyncratic theories about how Trump might prevail. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, for example, relied heavily on In re Griffin (1869), a post-Civil War opinion written by Chief Justice Salmon Chase while Chase was temporarily serving on a lower court, which held that Congressional legislation was necessary to enforce the law. Disqualification provision of the 14th Amendment.

Justice Jackson similarly advanced her argument that the framers of the 14th Amendment were primarily concerned with Confederate intrusion into lower offices, a position no other justice seemed to find compelling.

But the most common concern, raised repeatedly by several justices, was that a state court simply should not be the one to decide who will be president, even if there is a constitutional provision disqualifying certain candidates.

The biggest obstacle facing judges who want to reach this conclusion is that the text of the Constitution doesn't really support it. The language of the 14th Amendment does not distinguish between state and federal procedures. It simply states that some former officials who engaged in insurrection or rebellion will no longer be able to hold office.

Shortly after Jason Murray, the lawyer representing Colorado voters who claim Trump is ineligible, took the podium, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested one way the Court might achieve what appears to be his preferred result. Thomas asked if there were any examples in the period immediately following the ratification of the 14th Amendment after the Civil War where a state declared a federal candidate ineligible for office.

Murray cited an example in which the governor of Georgia refused to certify the election of an ex-Confederate to Congress, but he was unable to find another example, although he explained why he There are few examples of this type.

According to Murray, the United States only began using modern ballots in the 1890s. Before that, voters wrote their names on a piece of paper or submitted a preprinted ballot given to them by their party , rather than choosing from a list of candidates on a state-provided ballot. For this reason, he argued, there was no possibility for a state court to rule that an ex-Confederate should be excluded from a particular ballot.

Thomas, however, did not seem satisfied with this explanation, and he seemed to view the lack of contemporary evidence that the 14th Amendment was understood to permit a state trial like Trump v. Anderson as determinative.

Chief Justice Roberts, meanwhile, suggested another rationale for ruling that Trump cannot be excluded by a state court. Most of the 14th Amendment, he pointed out, places restrictions on state power. The amendment prohibits states from denying due process to individuals, for example, or denying them the equal protection of the laws. At the same time, the amendment expands federal power by giving Congress the authority to impose its restrictions on the states.

Given this structure, Roberts argued that the 14th Amendment is the last place one would look for a provision allowing a state to do anything, much less remove a federal candidate from the ballot. In Roberts' mind, the amendment is entirely about limiting state authority.

Regardless, enough justices have worried about what would happen if each state had to decide whether Trump (or President Joe Biden, for that matter) can run for president, and it seems very likely that the Court will find a reason to say that states cannot do it. Perhaps this argument will resemble Thomas's historical claims, perhaps it will resemble Roberts' more structural argument, or perhaps it will be something else entirely. But the justices' practical concerns about letting these cases be resolved by the states appear to have outweighed any concerns about the text of the Constitution.

Of course, the big question that arises, if the Court rules that state courts cannot decide whether Trump is disqualified, is what happens when someone inevitably files a federal lawsuit doing the same legal arguments presented in Trump v. Anderson. Likewise, what happens if Trump is convicted for his attempt to steal the 2020 election and the trial judge determines that being barred from holding office should be part of his sentence?

If the courts' ruling is limited to what state courts can do, these questions will continue to loom over the 2024 election. And Mitchell's dismal performance on Thursday suggests that Team Trump has no answers, even vaguely plausible, to these questions.

