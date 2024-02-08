Iowa high school students visit China at Xi Jinping's invitation

Muscatine, Iowa, high school senior Cole Loos had never traveled beyond the United States when the question he was asked in January was: Would you like to go to China?

I was lucky to have my passport to leave, Loos told VOA.

The invitation, he learned, was not for a meeting in the distant future. If he and 24 other students from his high school were to make the trip, they would have less than 10 days to commit and prepare to fly.

It was very spontaneous, Loos said.

Spontaneous, but by no means an accident.

In 1985, Sarah Lande hosted a Chinese group visiting Muscatine for several days as part of an agricultural research tour of the United States. One of the participants was Xi Jinping, now President of the People's Republic of China. Afterwards, Xi served as party committee secretary of Zhengding County, Hebei Province. Lande helped arrange his stay in Muscatine.

Good things happen when you're a good friend to people, I guess, Lande said during a recent interview at his Muscatine home, where in 2012 Xi, then vice president of China, returned to visit to his old friends in Iowa.

“Old friend” is a common phrase the Chinese Communist Party uses to pay tribute to foreigners considered useful to its interests. It is also an expression of nostalgia for long-time companions or acquaintances.

During Xi's reunion in 2012 with old friends he met on his first trip to the United States, they spent an evening in front of a warm fire in the Landes living room, reminiscing about their eventful visit some 30 years earlier.

Then last November, Lande was invited to a dinner on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. In his remarks at the event, Xi expressed his desire to welcome thousands of American students to China, prompting Lande to send a letter to his old friend.

And I received a response to this letter, she explained.

Lande therefore took the opportunity to advocate for muscatine.

I hope Muscatine can be a part of it. So that's probably the motivation for this invitation, she said.

In January, the China Daily reported that Xi extended a personal invitation to Muscatine High School students and staff to come to China.

The invitation came with a few conditions attached to the all-expenses-paid trip. They spent eight days visiting local students, touring the Great Wall of China and other monuments and cities, and participating in a conference for students learning the Mandarin language.

The trip comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and China following tariffs imposed on the communist country under the Trump administration; the flight of a Chinese observation balloon over the United States in early 2023; China warms relations with Russia's Vladimir Putin amid ongoing war in Ukraine; and ongoing human rights violations against the predominantly Muslim Uyghur minority in China's western territories.

You could say that our two countries are trying to be the first, says Lande. I think our challenge is to develop curiosity, understanding and finding ways to work together. »

She believes that travel and cultural exchange create bridges and encourage dialogue that could lead to change.

I hope that if we find that China is actually transgressing, we can at least talk about it, so that it doesn't lead to conflict, she said.

Loos said it was difficult to find any signs of tensions between the United States and China during their trip.

You felt very special there, said Loos, who is a sophomore studying Mandarin at Muscatine High School.

In fact, I'm very, very proud of them. It seems like they grew up very quickly in a few days, said Heidi Kuo, a Mandarin teacher at Loos.

Kuo is originally from Taiwan and accompanied the students on the trip. Of the many lessons they've learned, she hopes one will stand out.

The world is big, not just us here, she said.

Ann Edkin grew up in Muscatine, which has a population of about 23,000 and is located along the banks of the Mississippi River. She now teaches physical education at Muscatine High School and was one of four staff members who made the trip to China.

She thinks the connection between her small town and China's leader is a confusing but welcome relationship.

The fact that he came here is cool,” she told VOA. But having that ongoing relationship, it's not just one incident, but an ongoing relationship that makes it so unique and special.

As more students prepare for more trips to China, Landes' next goal is to encourage her old friend to return to Muscatine, which she says is a perfect location for a future summit with US President Joe Biden.

Were open, she said. Xi Jinping is open. He might be willing to come here. I think Biden would. Muscatine would welcome him!

One potential location could be the Muscatine House where Xi stayed in 1985, now preserved as a museum mainly visited by Chinese tourists.