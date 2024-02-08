Politics
Don’t reward Erdogan – Washington Examiner
After holding the NATO With the alliance held hostage for nearly two years, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan finally agreed to allow Sweden to rejoin the transatlantic alliance. Washington and other NATO capitals were jubilant. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to welcome[d] Signing by Turkish President Erdogan of the articles of ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO.
Erdogan's approval was swift reward Washington has given the green light to a long-awaited sale of F-16s to Ankara. In other words, Erdogan was willing to curb NATO's expansion and security interests until he got what he wanted: fighter jets. The Biden administration was so enthusiastic about Erdogan's positivity that it sent Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland to Ankara to continue the positive reinforcement exercise.
Nuland informed Turkish officials that negotiations between the United States and Turkey did not necessarily have to end with the F-16 deal. In fact, Nuland continued say that if we can resolve this S-400 problem, which we would like to do, the United States would be happy to welcome Turkey back into the F-35 family.
To understand why this is not the right way to deal with Turkey, it is useful to recall why Turkey is now acquiring F-16s and not F-35s. Turkey should have been on track to receive more than 100 F-35 units. This did not happen because Erdogan decided to acquire a Russian S-400 Moscow missile system in 2019.
It was warned not to proceed with the purchase because deploying the missiles would compromise the operational security of the F-35 and hinder NATO interoperability. Erdogan went so far as to peddle the lie that he was buying the S-400 because Washington was unwilling to sell him the Patriot equivalent. Erdogan's purchase of Russian missiles led to Ankara's exclusion from the F-35 program and sanctioned by Washington. The S-400 affair represents a fundamental loss of Western confidence in Turkey.
Now is not the time to reward Erdogan with promises of F-35s. Let's be clear: ratifying Sweden's membership in NATO is not a reason to celebrate. It's the just the minimum of what to expect. Aside from Turkey and Hungary, all other NATO members accepted Sweden with open arms in little to no time.
Hours after approving Sweden, Erdogan hosted Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Ankara. On February 12, he will continue his worship of malevolent dictators by hosting the Russian president Vladimir Poutine. None of these visits to Ankara by seasoned adversaries of the West is a coincidence. These are carefully planned and announced summits, intended to threaten the West, to show Turkey's allies that Erdogan is prepared to deepen his ties with autocrats and to use these burgeoning relations to undermine key security interests. of NATO.
It could be argued that a meeting between regional powers is a necessary and constructive act. If it was a meeting between France and Germany, this would be understandable. However, Iran is a sworn enemy of the United States, and its militias have recently actively targeted and killed American service members. Iran also supports Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization, which Erdogan has rented as a liberation movement.
Additionally, Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen are directly responsible for civilian and military attacks on ships sailing in the Red Sea. Instead of welcoming the region's largest state sponsor of terrorism, Erdogan should issue warnings and work with his NATO allies to counter Iran's ambitions.
The same can be said in his meeting with Putin, who has come to rely on Erdogan as his willing puppet actively undermining NATO cohesion. Why does Erdogan continue to keep the S-400s and allow Russia to build its first nuclear power plant? Why is Erdogan not being pressured to support international sanctions against Moscow for waging its illegal war in Ukraine, but instead allowing Putin to maintain his personal yacht in Istanbul?
Erdogan has rarely missed an opportunity to snub his Western allies. Why reward him now? The Biden administration is understandably trying to woo Turkey in light of its move in Sweden. Positive reinforcement is good, but it can only work if you set limits. Divestment of the S-400s should be a necessary but insufficient step to return Turkey to the F-35 program. Ultimately, this should require Ankara to divest from bad actors and sincerely reengage with its Western allies. Unfortunately, under Erdogan this is not possible.
Sinan Ciddi is a non-resident senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. Follow him on @SinanCiddi.
