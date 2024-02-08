Supreme Court suggests it won't let states kick ex-president from poll





Top line

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday as former President Donald Trump challenged a Colorado ruling that barred him from the ballot under the 14th Amendment. Although the justices expressed some skepticism about Trump's legal arguments, they suggested they were unlikely to take the unprecedented step of letting states disqualify themselves. Trump to run for president.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6… [+] 2021, in Washington, DC.

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

The justices suggested they would not uphold Colorado's ruling barring Trump from voting, with several justices suggesting individual states should not be able to decide the entirety of a presidential election.

Chief Justice John Roberts suggested that if the court lets Colorado disqualify Trump, it could lead to a chaotic scenario in which other states attempt to disqualify the Democratic nominee and, ultimately, only a handful of states would decide the election.

Even the court's liberal justices suggested they were skeptical about siding with Colorado, with Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson suggesting she agreed that the presidency is not covered by the section three of the 14th Amendment and Justice Elena Kagan asking why only one state should decide who will be president. the United States.

Trump's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, had argued that states could not prevent Trump from running for office, arguing that the 14th Amendment only bars people from holding office, and that the issue should be up to Congress to decide and claimed that Trump did not count as an officer of the United States as specified under the amendment anyway.

The justices expressed some skepticism about this argument, with Chief Justice John Roberts asking Mitchell if his argument meant people could not be disqualified even if they admitted to being an insurrectionist, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor suggesting that the Trump's argument is a bit of a gerrymandered rule that specifically gets the ex-president off the hook.

Key context

The justices' comments came during oral arguments in Trump v. Anderson, a case brought against Trump by Colorado voters and the left-wing watchdog Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) that seeks to disqualify Trump of the ballot under article three of the 14th. Amendment. This article prohibits from holding public office persons who have taken the oath and subsequently engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the [U.S.], or brought aid or comfort to his enemies. The Colorado Supreme Court became the first court in the nation to rule that Trump should be disqualified from voting due to his role in the January 6, 2021 riot, which Trump later appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court . The third section of the 14th Amendment dates back to the aftermath of the Civil War and was initially intended to prevent former Confederates from holding office. The once-obscure provision gained attention in the wake of the Jan. 6 riots and had already been deployed unsuccessfully in the 2022 midterms, although critics successfully impeached New Mexico Commissioner Couy Griffin. This was the first time the 14th Amendment had been used to impeach someone since 1869. The 14th Amendment then gained momentum against Trump as the 2024 election grew closer and Trump faced multiple criminal charges for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the idea gained bipartisan support when conservative legal scholars published an article arguing for Trump's disqualification.

To monitor

It is unclear when the Supreme Court will rule on this case. While it is certain that it will be before the courts' term ends in June, it remains to be seen whether the justices will issue their decision sooner, given the urgency of determining whether Trump's name can appear on the primary ballot of the GOP. Colorado's primary election is scheduled to take place on March 5. The courts' ruling is also expected to have repercussions in other states, and a ruling allowing Trump to remain on the ballot could kill them all. A court in Maine, the only other state to have so far disqualified Trump from the ballot, said it is waiting to see how the high court rules before pursuing Trump's appeal, and more than a dozen States still have cases pending or on appeal under the 14th Amendment that could be affected, based on a tracker compiled by Lawfare. Courts in five other states have already rejected challenges to the 14th Amendment.

Surprising fact

Before reaching the Supreme Court, Justice Neil Gorsuch, then a federal appeals court judge, had already ruled that states could exclude candidates from the ballot, which the Colorado Supreme Court cited in its decision disqualifying Trump. As then-Justice Gorsuch acknowledged in [a previous case]it is a legitimate state interest in protecting the integrity and practical operation of the political process that allows it to exclude from the ballot candidates who are constitutionally barred from holding office, the majority of Colorado courts wrote in his decision, referring to Gorsuch's decision against a naturalized citizen. American citizen who wanted to run for president.

Further reading

Supreme Court to determine whether Donald Trump can vote in Colorado in landmark case (Forbes)

Colorado disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot based on the 14th Amendment. Here's what you need to know about their reasoning (Forbes)

5 ways the Supreme Court could try to defuse the new Trump bomb (Politico)

A shock before the Supreme Court? Here's what will happen if Trump is excluded from the vote (Politico)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/02/08/supreme-court-suggests-it-wont-let-states-kick-trump-off-ballot/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos