U.S. Supreme Court skeptical of Colorado's decision to exclude Donald Trump from ballot





By Sam Cabral and Matt MurphyBBC News, at the Supreme Court and in Washington

The U.S. Supreme Court was skeptical of Colorado's decision to exclude Donald Trump from the state's presidential primary during tough questioning Thursday.

The ex-president was barred from the ballot by Colorado's highest court in December under the 14th Amendment.

During the hearing, the justices questioned the lawyer defending the decision about its constitutionality, its real-world consequences and the definition of “insurrection.”

It is not known when the court will rule.

Mr. Trump, who did not attend the hearing, remains the heavy favorite to clinch the Republican nomination for president and set up a rematch with President Joe Biden in November.

The legal challenge hinges on a Civil War-era constitutional amendment that prohibits anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding federal office.

In its December ruling, the Colorado Supreme Court said Mr. Trump's actions during the 2021 Capitol riot constituted insurrection, and the state's attorney reiterated that assertion on Thursday.

Most of the tough questions were asked of attorney Jonathan Murray, who represents the five Coloradans who initially sued to kick Mr. Trump off the ballot.

One of the three members of the court appointed by Mr. Trump, conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, challenged him on the potential “disenfranchisement effect” resulting from excluding Mr. Trump from the ballot, not not allowing citizens to vote as they wish.

Mr. Murray said that “the reason we are here is because President Trump tried to disenfranchise 80 million Americans who voted against him” during the violence of January 6, 2021, where rioters attempted to prevent Congress from certifying that Mr. Biden had won the 2020 election.

Mr. Trump's team hit back at the allegation, telling judges the event was “a riot, not an insurrection.”

“The events were shameful, criminal, violent, all of those things, but could not be characterized as an insurrection in the sense that that term is used in Section 3,” Mr. Trump’s lawyer, Jason Mitchell, told the court.

Justices on both wings of the court appeared reluctant to uphold Colorado's ban, subjecting Mr. Murray to a barrage of complex legal questions as the morning progressed.

Chief Justice John Roberts observed that if the court upholds Colorado's decision, it could unleash chaos in the American political system by granting states unilateral power to remove candidates from the ballot.

“It will come down to a handful of states deciding the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence,” he said.

And Justice Elena Kagan seems to agree, noting: “I think the question you have to ask is why a single state should decide who is president of the United States.”

Enforcement of the 14th Amendment should “be a federal and state means,” she suggested.

But Trump's team also faced questioning from the judges, who challenged attorney Jonathan Mitchell over his claims that the 14th Amendment did not apply to the presidency.

Mr. Trump's team has long insisted that the term “officer of the United States” in the provision can only apply to an appointed official, not the president-elect.

Justice Amy Comey Barrett, a conservative also appointed to the Court by Mr. Trump, expressed great skepticism when reviewing the Trump team's claims that the 14th Amendment did not apply to the presidency.

Still, it seems unlikely that the court will uphold Colorado's original ruling.

Robert Tsai, a constitutional law professor at Boston University, told the BBC that the state's decision “is toast.”

The argument that Professor Tsai says seems to appeal to most of the justices is the idea that the power to remove a presidential candidate from a ballot under Article 3 rests with Congress, not the states.

The court has not said when it will issue its decision, but it is expected soon. The court has fast-tracked the case and is under pressure to rule before March 5, when Colorado holds its primary.

