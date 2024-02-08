Connect with us

Putin and Chinese Xi say they are closer than ever amid American tensions

Relations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are currently “unprecedented,” according to a new report from the Kremlin and China.

Putin has sought refuge in his relationship with Xi, who is among a short list of world leaders who have remained cordial with the longtime Russian president following his decision to invade Ukraine in 2022. The war will reach the two-year mark on February 24. with no end in sight.

Western countries, as part of a galvanized North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), have consistently opposed Russia's actions in the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe and have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia. The United States, which considers China its greatest long-term enemy on the world stage, is divided in Congress and particularly in the House of Representatives on the question of providing additional foreign aid to Ukraine .

“The heads of state summarized the development of the Sino-Russian comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the recent period,” said a Kremlin statement, according to Russian state media Tass. It refers to a telephone conversation between Putin and Xi celebrating the Lunar New Year.

Friendly relations between Moscow and China “are at an unprecedented level”, the statement said, with the Kremlin boasting that bilateral trade volume of $200 billion reached a record $228 billion in 2023, surpassing the The target of 200 billion dollars set by the two leaders.

News week contacted the Kremlin and Chinese authorities by email for comment.

Putin Xi
Chinese President Xi Jinping (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) March 21, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. The couple spoke on February 8, 2024, and said their current relationship is as good as it gets…


Getty Images

Both men chastised the United States and other foreign adversaries for “interference,” discouraging “outside sources” from interfering in their government affairs, according to the statement.

Moscow and Beijing should “cultivate a new momentum of cooperation,” Xi said, according to reports citing a call carried by Chinese state media.

“The two sides should strengthen strategic coordination, safeguard the national sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and resolutely oppose any external interference in their internal affairs,” Xi said.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin's foreign policy adviser, told reporters that Russia and China had “narrow approaches on key international issues” and “would not and will not accept” US policy towards them, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti.

“Mutual rejection was expressed towards the American move aimed at interfering in the internal affairs of other states,” Ushakov said.

Putin reportedly expressed solidarity with Xi and China over Taiwan, which Beijing has called a rogue province. The United States, which has long feared that China would attack Taiwan militarily and economically, has attempted to provide more foreign aid to Taiwan – a legislative move that failed due to provisions associated with the Senate's rejected bill on borders.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday in a speech to the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C., that while Russia currently poses the “most immediate” challenge to the order global, China is “the greatest long-term challenge for NATO allies”. face, and so we need to fix it.

He said targeting Taiwan could lead to global violence similar to what happened to Russia due to its actions in Ukraine.

Defense Department Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters Tuesday that the Pentagon wants Congress to quickly approve the “critically important” national security project, which would provide an additional $60 billion financing to Ukraine.