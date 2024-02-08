Imran Khan's PTI declares itself to become the leading party”; could form a government at the center | World News





Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf claimed it would become the leading party in the polls held on Thursday and would form governments both at the center and in the provinces, thanking people on its behalf for having spoken out through “massive participation” despite trying to undermine their will.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (AP/File)

In a statement issued on Thursday evening, PTI Chief Organizer Omar Ayub Khan and PTI Parliamentary Leader in the Senate, Barrister Ali Zafar, said the preliminary results were very encouraging for their party, showing it in leading convincingly with an overwhelming number of seats across the country.

They said Imran Khan had shown the country a new path by expressing unwavering faith in the constitution, law and democracy despite “the worst state interference in the electoral process and pre-election frauds”.

They said the voting process in several constituencies across the country, including Karachi, was delayed due to constant obstructions.

However, they praised people for showing their full faith in Imran Khan and his genuine agenda of 'Haqeeqi Aazadi' (true freedom) through the power of vote.

“After clear and visible chances of victory for Imran Khan's candidates in the preliminary results, the process of obtaining the results has seen an alarming slowdown, besides there are reports of screens being closed in the directors' offices of the vote, which was very worrying,” they said.

Any attempt to steal a person's mandate through a closed-door conspiracy would have very negative and fatal consequences, they said.

A total of 266 National Assembly seats were up for grabs out of 336, but voting was postponed for at least one seat after a candidate was killed in an armed attack in Bajaur. Another 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for minorities, and are allocated to the winning parties on the basis of proportional representation.

Attacking former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his PML-N, the two PTI leaders claimed that the 'fugitive' who was brought back to the country under the 'London Plan' through state patronage was faced with a clear defeat in both constituencies.

They said the people would not accept any attempt to turn defeat into victory through election manipulation.

They called on party activists to focus on getting results signed and sealed.

Candidates and party workers must neither leave the polling stations without having obtained form 45 (counting results) signed and stamped, nor leave the DS offices without having obtained form 47 (provincial results) stamped.

They urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to ensure immediate release of results rather than playing the role of “facilitator to falsify election results”.

The PTI and the nation would not tolerate such attempts to manipulate elections, the party said.

They said the PTI was emerging as the leading party both at the center and in the provinces and would form governments in a practical manner which would ensure the release of their leader from prison and become prime minister again.

