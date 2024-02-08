Modi's caste notified as OBC before he became CM: BJP vs Rahul Gandhi | Latest news India

Modh Ghanchi caste was notified as OBC in 1999, two years before Narendra Modi first became Gujarat chief minister, the BJP said on Thursday while showing the notification in the gazette after Rahul Gandhi in Odisha claimed that Prime Minister Modi was born in a general caste but had changed. his caste to OBC after becoming CM of Gujarat. The BJP said Rahul Gandhi lied when he claimed that Prime Minister Modi changed his caste to OBC during the BJP's rule in Gujarat. (PTI)

“It is a blatant lie. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's caste was notified as OBC on October 27, 1999, two years before he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat… The entire Nehru-Gandhi family, from Jawaharlal Nehru to Rahul. Gandhi, are against OBCs,” Amit Malviya, head of the BJP’s IT cell, wrote on X.

Rahul Gandhi's attack came in connection with the Congress's demand for a caste census, while Prime Minister Modi, in his statement in the Rajya Sabha, said the Congress had always been anti-Dalits. Citing a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to chief ministers, PM Modi said Nehru was against reservation for tribals and Dalits in government jobs.

“Modi ji has misled people by saying that he is an OBC. He was born in a Ghanchi caste family, which was in the OBC list during the tenure of the BJP government in Gujarat in 2000. He changed his caste in OBC. after becoming CM of Gujarat. Modi ji is not an OBC by birth,” Rahul Gandhi said.

This is not the first time Congress has raised this issue. The same caste issue surfaced in 2014, before he became prime minister for the first time. In narendramodi.in, it was stated in 2014 that Modh Ghanchi caste and this particular sub-caste were included in the Gujarat government's list (25-B) of 146 Socially Backward Class and Other Backward Classes (OBC) castes. “Earlier, after a survey in Gujarat, the Mandal Commission had prepared a list of OBCs under index 91 (A), which included the Modh-Ghanchi caste. The Government of India's list of 105 OBC castes for Gujarat also includes Modh-Ghanchi caste. The notification for inclusion of this sub-caste in the OBC list was issued by the Government of Gujarat on July 25, 1994. It may be recalled that at that time there was a Government of Ruling Congress led by Shri Chhabildas Mehta. “Caste was included as OBC as per a GoI notification dated April 4, 2000. When these two notifications were issued, Shri Narendra Modi was nowhere in power and neither held no executive office at that time,” he said.

Rahul Gandhi frustrated: Gujarat MP Purnesh Modi

Gujarat MP Purnesh Modi, who filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi for which Rahul Gandhi lost his Lok Sabha membership for a few months, said Rahul Gandhi was frustrated and had earlier insulted the OBC community and called them from “chor”. “On July 25, 1994, when the Congress was in power, the Gujarat government issued the circular. It is a lie that the 'Teli' community was included in the OBC category in 2000…It was included in the OBC category in 1994 during Congress Rule… When PM Modi was CM of Gujarat, he had nothing to do with the inclusion of the 'Teli' community in the OBC…” , said Purnesh Modi.