Trump challenges Colorado voting ban

The Supreme Court on Thursday sharply questioned a decision by Colorado's highest court that excluded Donald Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot.

A number of Supreme Court justices, including two liberal justices, were skeptical of the rationale and process used by the Colorado Supreme Court to disqualify Trump from this vote.

“I think the question you have to ask is why a single state should decide who is president of the United States,” Justice Elena Kagan, one of those liberals, told a lawyer for state electors. Colorado who sought to disqualify Trump.

She and other justices have expressed concern about the lack of consistency among states in which some bar a federal candidate, while others allow the same candidate to remain on their ballots.

Arguments in that case, in which Trump seeks to overturn Colorado's ban, ended after about two hours. It is not yet clear when the U.S. Supreme Court will issue its decision.

Jason Murray, the lawyer for the Colorado voters, told the justices that Trump disqualified himself from becoming president again because he engaged in an insurrection in his bid to stay in the White House after losing the election. 2020.

“We are here because, for the first time since the War of 1812, our nation's capital was the target of violent assault,” Murray said.

“For the first time in history, the attack was instigated by a sitting president of the United States to disrupt the peaceful transfer of presidential power by engaging in insurrection against the Constitution,” Murray said.

“President Trump has disqualified himself from public office,” the lawyer said. As we heard earlier, President Trump's main argument is that this Court should create a special exemption to Section Three that would apply to him and him alone. »

But Murray was pressed by several judges on whether the Colorado courts had failed to grant Trump due process in trying the case, and the potential problems with having one or more states ban candidates to vote while other states kept these same candidates on their ballots.

Earlier Thursday, Trump's lawyer, Jonathan Mitchell, opened the hearing by telling the court's nine justices that a president is not “an officer of the United States” and therefore is not subject to the provision of the Constitution that the Colorado Supreme Court cited in its decision barring Trump from the ballot.

“Officer of the United States refers only to appointed officials and does not include elected individuals such as the president or members of Congress,” Mitchell said.

He then argued that the Colorado Supreme Court incorrectly concluded that the Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol, which Trump incited, was an insurrection in which the former president engaged.

“For there to be an insurrection, there has to be an organized, concerted effort to overthrow the government through violence,” Mitchell said. “It was a riot.”

Justice Clarence Thomas asked the first question of the hearing, regarding Mitchell's argument that the constitutional provision is “not self-executing” and requires a separate finding by Congress that someone is engaged in an insurrection.

Another judge, Sonia Sotomayor, then asked the lawyer if his argument against Colorado's power to review the qualifications of presidential candidates was “setting up” a later claim that a president could run for office. third term in the White House without a state blocking such a mandate. candidacy. Third terms are explicitly prohibited by the Constitution.

Mitchell responded, “Of course not” to Sotomayor’s question.

Justice Samuel Alito asked Mitchell whether any state before Colorado had used the constitutional provision to block a candidate for federal office from its ballot. The lawyer said no state has done so.

The arguments come as Trump has a sizable lead in the national GOP primary race, with a long-shot bid from former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley appearing to be the only potential stumbling block to securing him the nomination party this summer. The Colorado GOP presidential primary is scheduled to take place on March 5, known as Super Tuesday.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump was disqualified from office as president because he “engaged in insurrection” by inciting the 2021 Capitol riot as part of his effort to overturn his defeat to President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

The explosive 4-3 decision was based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which states that “no person” shall serve as an officer of the United States who, having first taken the oath as an officer federal government, “engaged in an insurrection. or rebellion” against the United States

Protesters demonstrate in front of the United States Supreme Court on February 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Julia Nikhinson | Getty Images

Six Republican and unaffiliated voters in Colorado had filed a lawsuit that led to the state Supreme Court's decision.

Trump's lawyers, in a brief filed last month with the U.S. Supreme Court, argued that the Colorado court's decision was “based on a questionable interpretation” of Section 3, while noting that similar efforts to bar Trump from the presidential elections are underway in more than 30 states.

The United States Supreme Court “should put a swift and decisive end to these efforts to disqualify votes, which threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and which promise to unleash chaos and mayhem if “other courts and state officials are following Colorado's lead and excluding the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots,” Trump's lawyers wrote.

These lawyers said Trump “is not even subject” to Article 3 because a president is “not an 'officer of the United States' within the meaning of the Constitution.”

The lawyers also argue that even if Trump was subject to this provision, he did not engage in any conduct that could be characterized as insurrection.

Sean Grimsley, one of the lawyers representing plaintiffs in the case that led to Trump's disqualification, said Wednesday on a call with reporters that Trump's assertion that he was not an officer of the United States as president had become his main argument in this matter.

Grimsley predicted that claim would be scrutinized by Supreme Court justices during oral arguments.

“I think the justices will be very interested in this question, if only because the president or former president Trump has made this argument the main argument in this case,” Grimsley said.

He and another plaintiffs' lawyer rejected that argument.

They said it was obvious that a president is an officer of the United States and that it required “linguistic acrobatics” to say otherwise.

Mario Nicolais, one of the plaintiffs' lawyers, acknowledged that to win the case, his side's lawyers “must win every argument” they make to disqualify Trump.

“We think we will,” Nicolais said.

“We think we win a lot of these arguments on several different levels, and that's why we're confident we will win this case,” he said.

The plaintiffs' main arguments are that Trump engaged in insurrection against the Constitution and that Section 3 applies to insurrectionist presidents, that state courts can rule on Section 3 under access laws on state ballots and that states can exclude presidential candidates from the ballots if found constitutional. ineligible.

The plaintiffs also argue that Congress is not required to first declare a candidate ineligible under Section 3.

“Donald Trump is disqualified today,” Nicolais said. “He was disqualified on January 6, 2021, when he engaged in this, he disqualified himself under our Constitution.”

Three of the nine Supreme Court justices who heard his appeal Thursday were Trump appointees Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett. Three other justices appointed by Republican presidents with Trump's names make up a conservative supermajority on the Supreme Court.

Despite this blockage, Trump has failed to get the Supreme Court to side with him in several past cases, including in his efforts to challenge the processes and results of voting in the 2020 presidential election.

