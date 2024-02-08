Head of Turkey's highest court stresses duty to obey law in ceremony attended by Erdoan





Complying with the decisions of the Constitutional Court is a constitutional obligation, said Zht Arslan, president of the Turkish Constitutional Court (AYM), during a ceremony in the presence of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Thursday.



Arslan's comments come amid recent court case crisis and the ongoing debate in Turkey over an AYM decision on the detention of jailed opposition MP Can Atalay. The AYM ruled twice that the rights of Atalay, elected deputy in May for the Workers' Party of Turkey (TP) and kept in prison despite parliamentary immunity, had been violated by his continued detention. However, insisting that the AYM's decision had “no legal value”, the Court of Cassation has, on two occasions, rejected the AYM decision. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of a new member of the court, Arslan addressed the issue and stressed the importance of respecting the court's decisions. “According to the judicial decisions finalized on appeal and according to the decision and interpretation of the Constitutional Court, there is no legal basis for not following the decisions of the Constitutional Court due to differences of opinion,” said Arslan. He then emphasized that the crucial aspect to ensure the effectiveness of individual requests is the correction of violations. “Therefore, the Constitutional Court must not only determine the violation, but also show how the violation will be corrected and its consequences eliminated. This is an obligation imposed by law on the Constitutional Court. While acknowledging possible disagreements with the AYM's decisions and interpretations of constitutional provisions, Arslan emphasized the constitutional obligation to comply with these decisions in a democratic state governed by the rule of law. “In a rule of law, even if we do not agree with these decisions, it is a constitutional obligation to respect them,” Arslan concluded. Erdoan, who left without making a speech, had supported the defiance of the Court of Cassation against the AYM, considering that “the Constitutional Court has committed a series of very worrying errors”. Atalay was jailed for 18 years for his role in the 2013 Gezi Park protests, which began as a small sit-in by urban activists to defend one of the last parks in the heart of Istanbul and took the form massive anti-government protests, with around four million people taking to the streets over several months of demonstrations. Several other MPs have been released after elections over the years, with the AYM itself setting a precedent. However, the Court of Cassation cited an exception in the constitution for activities that seek “the indivisible unity of the state,” as government officials referred to the Gezi Park protests. According to the AYM ruling, Atalay was entitled to a new trial. However, the decision of the Court of Cassation to overturn the AYM decision on Atalay ultimately led to the MP being bare of its parliamentary status.

