More than a loss of face for Xi Jinping

China's stock markets have experienced an unprecedented crash since their 2021 peak, losing more than $7 trillion in market value. destroy a: Faced with this crisis, President Xi Jinping became personally involved in the regulation of financial markets. He consulted with stock market regulator CSRC and replaced current chairman Yi Huiman with his confidant Wu Qing, who previously served as deputy governor of the central bank. The moves signal Xi Jinping's growing nervousness as he seeks to prevent a massive loss of wealth in his country, which has accelerated significantly in recent weeks.

China: the stock market crisis hits the Chinese middle class hard

This brings us to Xi Jinping's first problem with the stock market crash: more than 70% of China's wealth resides in residential real estate. But the industry has suffered for three years from debt, oversupply and falling prices. The bankruptcy of the large real estate group Evergrande, ordered by a Hong Kong court, exacerbated the crisis. No one knows how far the market will fall or what a solution might look like. This means a significant loss of wealth for owners. To this is added that approximately 17.5% assets in China are invested in stocks. These have also fallen sharply, hitting the politically important middle class hard. It is estimated that 90% of their assets are at risk of losing value.

Middle-class discontent broke out in an unusual way: comments were collected under a Weibo post about wild giraffes. their discontent on the evolution of stock markets. The post, posted by the US Embassy to raise awareness for the protection of endangered animals, sparked more than 130,000 comments and 15,000 forwards – most unrelated to giraffes, but rather online protests against the state of the economy.

One user wrote that the post “has become a wailing wall for Chinese stock investors.” Another popular article said: “Could you have spare rockets to bomb the Shanghai Stock Exchange? and another wrote, “The entire giraffe community is full of optimism,” a sarcastic dig at a People's Daily article in Friday. , which claimed that the entire country was full of optimism – a post that was widely mocked on social media. Chinese censors have now removed most of the comments.

These comments show how frustrated and desperate the middle class is, having lost much of their wealth in the stock market crash. They feel abandoned by the government and insulted by propaganda. Criticism is not without danger for Xi Jinping. Because he himself has repeatedly encouraged the population to invest in the stock market. Last October, Xi Jinping mentioned a speech the stock market as an important element of the socialist market economy capable of promoting prosperity and national strength.

Investors are moving away from stocks and into gold. In January, 140 tons of gold were withdrawn from the holdings of the Shanghai Gold Exchange, which highest outgoing flow during a Chinese New Year month since 2018. This illustrates Chinese consumers' growing interest in gold and their growing distrust of the stock market.

What makes the situation even worse is that the stock market's downward spiral intensifies just before the New Year, which in many ways resembles our Christmas or Thanksgiving in the United States. What these festivals have in common is that they solidify the basic mood of society. In Germany, electoral research estimates that federal elections are decided on the Christmas tree. This is one of the reasons why politicians are trying to move the election date as far away from Christmas as possible. In China, the New Year mood also determines the political mood and determines Xi Jinping's popularity.

Ironically, the victims of the stock market crisis will also be directly affected by the Chinese political elite. The Chinese Parliament is probably the one with the highest concentration of millionaires in the world. Political clans also have interests in much of China's economy. A loss in the stock market value of Chinese companies and corporations directly reduces the wealth of red elites – including Xi Jinping and his family.

Stock market crash: Xi Jinping's global visions versus reality

In the speech briefly mentioned above, in which Xi Jinping describes stock markets as a source of national strength, the second problem already appears for him. He views the stock market as a playground for his global ambitions.

And this problem is twofold. Let's start with the smallest, namely the question of where the capital goes. It migrates towards the Chinese enemy, India. India and China are united in their dislike for each other. And while China's economy is weakening, India's elephant is clearly outpacing China's development with economic growth estimated at 6.3% in 2023 and will also see significantly stronger growth this year, at around 6.1%. % than the Chinese target of 5%. While China will see a net foreign investment outflow of around $250 billion in 2023, investments in India will reach around $70.9 billion.

What applies to small-scale competition with the unloved neighbor applies even more to the systemic struggle with the United States. Xi Jinping has never hidden the fact that the attractiveness of Chinese stock markets, particularly Hong Kong, is part of this. of the competition with the USA. While Chinese stock markets are now going from trough to trough, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones reached new all-time highs in January.

The double loss of confidence

Analogous to the ideology of Dual circuit, developed by Xi Jinping, we could speak of a double loss of confidence8: both international capital and national public opinion are turning away from stock markets. This is not a problem for international capital – unlike China itself – which will find other investment opportunities, for example in India. For the local public, the question remains what should serve as a store of value. It has only limited possibilities to invest abroad: there are exchange controls. Real estate loses value and no longer offers the possibility of building assets. The likelihood that the current generation will fundamentally lose its already low trust in the stock markets due to the current crash is high. And this article didn't even touch on the fundamental problems of the Chinese stock market. The flight to gold is only a flight to an apparent safe haven, because ultimately this market does not operate independently and can be regulated at any time by the party, which would also lead to the destruction of assets.

One interpretation of the stock market crash is that it reflects a loss of confidence in Xi Jinping. Foreign investors are tired of ambiguous signals from Beijing: on the one hand, leaders, like Li Qiang recently in Davos – where for foreigners Li Qiang is the manifestation of the loss of confidence – are courting international investors. On the other hand, economic and especially financial policy reforms are still slow to take effect. On the contrary: instead of making financial markets more independent of politics, the party is increasing its control over them. On the other hand, the fly and the tiger campaign never stops, of which a number of employees of (foreign) financial companies are also victims.

For the Chinese population, the question of the social contract arises. Comments under the People's Daily post mentioned above, which claimed that the entire country was full of optimism, show that the mood has reached the opposite point. If the party – in the person of Xi Jinping – cannot ensure prosperity, it is not fulfilling its end of the contract. In this way, the people could also revoke their part of the contract, meaning that they renounce all political participation.

