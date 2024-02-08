Politics
Be transparent about “social assistance” – Editorial
President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, in his final months in office, faces one of the toughest challenges of his term. While, for better or worse, people consider his grand programs a done deal, the wildly popular leader now faces the test of gracefully letting go of power.
People no longer judge him on his daily abilities in his job, but rather on his ability to act as a statesman and demonstrate appropriate respect for the law and ethics – whether he can remain someone 'one that the Indonesian people can admire. . It's less about what he does and more about what he refrains from doing, given the power he has.
And as the 2024 elections approach, in which his eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka is running for vice president alongside his Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, it is clear that the competition is personal to Jokowi, a situation which could cloud his judgment. More and more people have noted aberrations in the president's behavior that appear to have at least something to do with his son's candidacy for the nation's second highest office.
Jokowi visited areas including Central Java and East Java to distribute Welfare (social assistance) during the campaign period. Economy Minister Airlangga Hartarto and Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan, chairmen of the Golkar Party and the National Mandate Party respectively, followed the president's lead in distributing state aid. Both parties are part of the coalition supporting the Prabowo-Gibran ticket.
It was revealed recently that the president had also ordered the reallocation of 50 trillion rupees ($3.17 billion) from this year's state budget to address possible impacts of geopolitical risk. Airlangga said part of the funds would be used to fund fertilizer subsidies for farmers, but the Finance Ministry declined to specify what exactly will be covered by the new allocation.
Although there has been a global economic slowdown, current economic conditions do not justify such an opaque and last-minute reallocation. Indonesia recorded economic growth of 5.05% last year, down slightly from 5.3% recorded in 2022. Inflation continued to decline to 2.57% in January, from 2. 61% the previous month, and is now at its lowest level in 20 years.
While the economy appears to be under control, it is entirely legitimate to question the need for fiscal adjustment, especially after the government allocated 496.8 trillion rupees for social assistance this year, a figure exceeding the allocations of recent years and almost on par. with the record amount of Rs498 trillion in social assistance distributed in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
As taxpayers and citizens, the Indonesian people have the right to know how the state budget is planned and spent – and whether it will return to the people or be used to serve the private interests of public officials.
The president must remember that during an election year, especially when his son is a candidate, every move he makes is subject to public scrutiny. And if these steps are linked to the allocation of state resources and personnel, it will not be difficult to search for evidence in the event of irregularities.
At the height of the pandemic, the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) arrested former Social Affairs Minister Juliari Batubara on charges of accepting bribes from private aid sellers food linked to COVID-19. The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) politician was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison.
It has not been difficult to spot irregularities during the pandemic, and the anti-corruption agency may be able to uncover more cases in the future.
These days, the president may want to remember a colloquial Javanese expression about self-control: that's it, that's that, that's thatwhich can be translated as “Even if you could, you shouldn’t”.
Hopefully he can pass the test.
