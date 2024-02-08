Imprisoned Imran Khan claims victory in Pakistan vote counting





Pakistan Elections: Imran Khan said people had demonstrated their determination to elect his party.

Islamabad:

As vote counting was underway for Thursday's Pakistani general elections, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan claimed victory, saying the people had demonstrated their determination to elect his party by going to the polls in large numbers. .

The imprisoned Pakistani leader also insisted on protecting 'Form 45' to protect the people's mandate and expressed confidence in its victory, saying “no force can defeat an idea whose time has come.” “Despite every possible method employed to undermine the will of the people, our people have spoken out via #MassiveTurnout to vote today. As we have stated repeatedly, “no force can defeat an idea whose the time has come”. It is now essential to protect the vote by obtaining Form 45,” posted Imran Khan. of its X handle.

“Form 45” is known as declaration of tally by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

According to Pakistan-based media outlet Samaa TV, Form 45, commonly known as the Count Result form, is a crucial record in Pakistan's electoral process. It aims to ensure openness and accountability by documenting and disclosing the results of the voting procedure at a particular polling location.

Imran Khan also shared a picture of trends emerging from the ongoing counting, with PTI-backed independent candidates leading with 125 seats, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 44 seats, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) with 28 seats, the MQM. at 9 and JUI at 4.

Polling for Pakistan's general elections ended amid allegations of fraud and shutdown of cellular and internet services, Dawn reported on Thursday.

The voting process began at 8 a.m. and continued until 5 p.m. The Election Commission of Pakistan earlier said exceptions would only be made for people already present at the polling station.

However, the vote is not considered free and fair, as there have been numerous allegations of fraud and voting bans.

In a major development, the Federal Ministry of Interior this morning suspended mobile phone and internet services across Pakistan in order to maintain law and order during Thursday's general elections.

Internet monitor Netblocks also said that real-time data shows that internet outages are now in effect in “several parts of Pakistan, in addition to mobile network disruptions”, as reported by Dawn.

This development has drawn harsh criticism from the main political parties. Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has demanded immediate restoration of mobile phone services across the country.

Women voters in a village in NA-20 in Swabi district were completely barred from voting, ARY News reported on Thursday. Locals reportedly barred women from exercising their right to vote in Adeena village of Swabi district. According to some reports, election staff were present at the polling station, while voters were not seen.

In another incident, at least two children were killed in an explosion near a polling station in Washbood Panjgur, as reported by ARY News. According to police officials, voting was disrupted at the Malik Abad Government High School polling station after the blast. e-Insaf (PTI) has alleged irregularities in the NA-236 constituency.

He accused the authorities of deliberately creating obstacles, Geo News reported.

Reports of delays in the start of voting have been dismissed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sindh. “The voting process at the polling station on Abul Hasan Isfahani road of NA-236 is taking place without any delays or interruptions,” said a polling official. Sindh ECP spokesperson said in a statement.

The PTI also requested the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to extend the voting time.

Meanwhile, political violence intensified in the run-up to polling day, with two explosions on Wednesday in separate locations in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a region gripped by decades of insurgency, killing at least 30 people and injuring 40 others.

Furthermore, Pakistan's caretaker administration, led by Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, has failed to address the country's economic dysfunction amid rising debt and inflation. That means the new administration will face significant challenges in managing an economy in crisis since the IMF bailout deal expired in March.

A recent World Bank report said that Pakistan's economic development is limited to elites, leading the country to lag behind its compatriots in the wake of Pakistan's economic crisis, media reported Pakistani vernaculars.

