Russia's Putin and China's Xi denounce American interference | Political news





The Kremlin said the two men spoke about creating a more just, multipolar world order in the face of U.S.-led efforts to contain their countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have rejected what they call US interference in the affairs of other countries, the Kremlin said. During an hour-long phone call on Thursday, Xi and Putin denounced the US policy of interfering in the internal affairs of other states, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters. The two leaders spoke about creating a more just, multipolar world order in the face of U.S.-led efforts to contain Washington's two biggest adversaries, he said. The leaders of both countries realize that the United States is practically implementing a policy of double containment, [toward] both Russia and China, he added. The West has viewed Moscow and Beijing, both seeking to expand their global influence, with heightened concern over the past two years as they intensify ties in trade and defense. Moscow views Beijing as a crucial economic lifeline since the West imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia over its military attack on Ukraine. Meanwhile, China has benefited from cheap Russian energy imports and access to vast natural resources, including regular gas shipments via the Power of Siberia pipeline. Trade between the two countries has increased over the past two years, reaching $218.2 billion between January and November, according to Chinese customs data, meeting the target set by the two countries in 2019, a year earlier. earlier than expected. Moscow and Beijing have also increasingly traded in rubles and yuan, as they move to phase out trade in U.S. dollars. Putin and Xi stressed in their call that it was important to build a financial infrastructure that ensures reliable payments, Ushakov said. Ukraine and Taiwan Putin and Xi also discussed the situation in Ukraine and the resolution of conflicts in the Middle East and agree on these conflicts, Ushakov said, without elaborating. Beijing and Moscow declared a no-holds-barred partnership days before Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the two expanded ties even as most Western countries turned their backs on Moscow. China itself has been criticized, notably by the United States, over a number of thorny issues, including its behavior towards Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, which Beijing claims as its territory. While discussing the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, the Russian president reaffirmed his principled position on the Taiwan issue, which is to support the one-China policy, the Kremlin said in its statement on the call . Xi told Putin that the two countries should collaborate closely strategically, defend each other's sovereignty, security and development interests, according to a report by Chinese state broadcaster CCTV. Xi also stressed that both sides should resolutely oppose external forces' interference in internal affairs, CCTV said. Putin and Xi met twice last year. Ushakov said the two leaders would continue to maintain close personal relations, but there were no plans for reciprocal visits at the moment.

