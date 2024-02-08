Turkey seeks joint production of munitions in Egypt alongside drone sales

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

As Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan prepares for his visit to Egypt on February 14, defense industry cooperation between the two countries takes center stage. Turkey has agreed to supply Egypt with its increasingly popular drones, marking an important step after the two countries normalized relations after a decade of tensions, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

President Erdogan's upcoming trip to Egypt takes on particular significance as it is his first meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, since Ankara and Cairo took steps to strengthen their relations by appointing ambassadors last year. Fidan stressed in an interview that the discussions between President Erdogan and El-Sissi will cover a series of bilateral and regional topics, including trade, energy and security.

Head of the Turkish Presidency of Defense Industry Haluk Grgn met with Mohamed Salah El-Din, Minister of State for Military Production in Egypt, on February 6 during the Global Defense Exhibition in Saudi Arabia . the two countries.

During their meeting, the Egyptian minister highlighted the previous visit of an Egyptian delegation responsible for military production to three Turkish companies in December 2023. He expressed Egypt's willingness to engage in cooperation with Turkish companies to jointly manufacture various munitions.

Egypt has shown keen interest in a range of advanced defense products, including the TRLG-230 missile, mini smart munitions such as MAM-C, MAM-L and MAM-T, the long-range anti-tank missile system laser-guided scope. L-UMTAS, the OMTAS medium-range anti-tank weapon system, the KARAOK short-range anti-tank weapon and the ATMACA anti-ship missile.

Images showing models of Bayraktar military drones were featured in Turkish media during the EDEX 2023 defense industry fair in Cairo in December. The drones as well as the weapons displayed the Egyptian flag.

The recent conflict between Israel and Hamas has prompted Egypt to accelerate its arming process, particularly its air force.

It is no secret that President Erdogan has been using Turkish-made military drones as a foreign policy instrument for some time now, notably presenting countries in Africa and the Middle East with lucrative and win-win offers that not only brings money to the family business, but also strengthens his hand against his adversaries in exile. Erdogan, his family members and associates profit enormously from defense industry sales and military goods. Seluk Bayraktar, one of the owners of Baykar, is Erdogan's son-in-law, and his company not only takes advantage of all state facilities, but also earns high profits in local and international markets through the sale of weapons, for which the only decision-maker is his father-in-law.

An important factor in the success of Turkey's initiatives to increase defense exports in recent years, also known as drone diplomacy, is Turkey's focus on commercial targets rather than how and against whom these weapons are used. Turkey also does not have a lengthy approval process for defense exports, unlike the United States and the European Union.

Turkey is actively engaged in rebuilding its relations with Egypt. The normalization process, initiated in 2021, has seen significant progress since the two countries announced on July 4, 2023 the reestablishment of diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level after a 10-year interruption, marked by the reciprocal appointment of ambassadors.

President Erdogan sharply criticized Sissi after the latter came to power, particularly due to the ouster of Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, which historically had close ties with Islamists in Turkey. Turkey was the only one to call on the UN Security Council to impose economic and political sanctions on El-Sisi, accusing him of war crimes. This led to both countries each declaring their ambassadors persona non grata and their subsequent expulsion in 2013.

Istanbul has become a hub for Arab media critical of their national governments, particularly Egyptian media affiliated with Morsi's Muslim Brotherhood.

However, as part of the normalization process, Turkey has urged media outlets affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood to cease critical coverage of Gulf countries and Egypt. Failure to comply with these rules could result in eviction proceedings and potential interruption of television broadcast operations. Nonetheless, Egypt continues to demand the extradition of Muslim Brotherhood dissidents, the withdrawal of the Turkish army in Libya, and the resolution of disputes between Turkey and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Meanwhile, Turkey's growing military cooperation with Ethiopia poses a significant obstacle to the normalization of relations between Turkey and Egypt. Amid growing tensions between Cairo and Addis Ababa over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Turkey approved a military deal with Ethiopia in 2023, just before the parliamentary recess. The deal, which allows for joint military exercises and defense industry cooperation, has drawn criticism from opposition lawmakers who see it as inconsistent with Turkey's efforts to repair ties with Egypt.

Egypt and Sudan have expressed concerns about the potential impact of the dam on the Nile, leading to heightened tensions in the region. Despite efforts to negotiate a solution, including warnings of military intervention from Egypt, Ethiopia remains steadfast in its position. At the same time, Turkey's involvement in Ethiopian military operations, highlighted by the use of Turkish-made drones in attacks causing civilian casualties, further complicates the situation.

Turkey's attempts at reconciliation with Egypt have faced difficulties due to its support for the Muslim Brotherhood and its involvement in the Libyan conflict.

On Wednesday, Foreign Minister Fidan, before his visit to Libya, said that they were in dialogue with Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to coordinate joint action in Libya.