Vladimir Putin says he was ready to end war 18 months ago, but Boris Johnson scuttled deal by telling Ukrainian leaders it was 'better to fight Russia'
Vladimir Putin scandalously claimed last night that he was asked to sign a deal to end the war with Ukraine 18 months ago, but Boris Johnson scuttled the deal.
The Russian president sensationally claimed that the former prime minister had “dissuaded” the leader of Ukraine's main party from signing the document and said it was “better to fight Russia.”
Mr Putin claimed negotiations took place in Istanbul and Ukraine signed the deal, but withdrew under pressure from Mr Johnson, who said it was 'better to fight Russia' .
He said Davyd Arakhamia, the head of Ukraine's ruling party, had put his “preliminary signature” on the deal after direct negotiations with Russia in Istanbul.
Mr. Putin was allowed to drone on unchallenged for long periods as he delivered a rambling history lesson on Russia dating back to 800 A.D.
Mr Putin said: “But then he (Arakhamia) publicly declared to the whole world that we were ready to sign this document, but Mr Johnson, then Prime Minister, came and talked us out of it, saying he It was better to fight Russia. .
“They would give whatever it takes for us to return what was lost in the clashes with Russia. And we accepted this offer.
Mr. Putin continued: “And the fact that they are obeying the demands or persuasion of Mr. Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, seems ridiculous.
“And it's very sad for me because, as Mr. Arakhamia said, we could have stopped these hostilities with war already a year and a half ago. But the British persuaded us and we refused. Where is Mr. Johnson now? And the war continues.
He accused the United States of asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to refuse to negotiate a deal and said he wanted to reach a settlement.
“And we succeeded,” he said.
“We prepared a huge document in Istanbul initialed by the head of the Ukrainian delegation. He had signed certain provisions, but not all of them. He put his signature, then he said himself: we were ready to sign it and the war would be over long ago. Eighteen months ago.
“However, Prime Minister Johnson came to talk to us about it and we missed the opportunity. Well, you missed it. You made a mistake. Let them get back to it.
The Kremlin had previously suggested Mr Johnson's trip to kyiv in April 2022 as an intervention aimed at derailing any peace deal and would have seen Russia withdraw its troops.
The deal would have seen Ukraine abandon plans to join NATO and accept neutrality.
Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, claimed late last year that Mr Johnson had “forbidden” Kiev from signing a peace deal.
She made the remarks behind Mr Arakhamia's back, telling Ukrainian media that Mr Johnson had advised them to “not sign anything” with Russia “and just beat us”.
Mr Johnson told The Times last month: “This is nothing but complete nonsense and Russian propaganda.”
