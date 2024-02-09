Putin and Xi say they must oppose international interference from other countries





Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in 2023. Chinese President Xi Jinping (left) and Russian President Vladimir Putin during their meeting in 2023. Chinas president Xi Jinping And Russia Vladimir Putin agreed that their countries should both try to oppose international interference, something both nations have actually been accused of. According to a Kremlin press briefingthey both particularly attacked the United States, denouncing the American policy of interference in the internal affairs of other states. The two leaders held an hour-long phone call on Thursday and discussed establishing a multipolar and fairer world order. Moscow time reported that Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters: The leaders of both countries realize that the United States is practically implementing a policy of double containment. [toward] both Russia and China. The United States is currently imposing sanctions on both Beijing and Moscow. A reading from Chinese public television channel CCTV also reported that Xi suggested that the two countries should collaborate closely strategically, uphold the sovereignty, security and development interests of their respective countries, and resolutely oppose the interference of external forces in internal affairs. The United Kingdom and its allies called it will not be until December 2023 that Russia will be accused of its own sustained attempts to interfere in UK politics and democratic processes. Meanwhile, China was critical by Taiwan for repeated interference in its elections only in January. Relations between Xi and Putin have strengthened significantly since Russia's invasion of Ukraine and, according to the Kremlin, leaders agreed today to continue to maintain close personal interactions. Weeks before the start of the war, Xi signed a no-holds-barred friendship with Putin, with a series of long-term energy deals. Xi visited Moscow last March and Putin to Beijing in October, a particularly surprising decision on the part of the Russian president, due to the international arrest warrant issued against him. The story continues Although the Kremlin press service said that ties between the two countries are currently at an unprecedented level, no visits are planned. According to CCTV, Xi said the two countries have weathered many storms together and are facing new development opportunities. The two men also discussed the development of China-Russia comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in recent times. Sino-Russian trade reached the new high of $218.2 billion (173.12 billion) between January and November, according to Chinese customs data. Russia has been able to count on China as a key economic lifeline since the West imposed unprecedented measures on it. punishments against Moscow over its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. In return, China gains access to Russia's cheap energy exports and natural resources. Xi also wished Putin success in the upcoming elections. Russia recently banned a popular anti-war program the opponent to stand for electionand Putin is expected to win comfortably. Related…

