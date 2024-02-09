Summit to launch 25 strategic reports

Program aimed at highlighting, among other things, the future of work, mobility, AI and sustainable finance

THE World Government Summit (WGS) 2024 will launch 25 strategic reports covering crucial practices and trends in key sectors. This and other notable initiatives will be showcased during the 11th edition of WGS scheduled for February 12-14, 2024 in Dubai.

With WGS 2024 set to take place next week, organizers have also revealed the summit agenda. Under the theme “Shaping the Governments of the Future,” the event will anticipate future opportunities and challenges, addressing the world’s most pressing issues.

The WGS 2024 agenda will focus on improving government work and strengthening cooperation between governments around the world. Additionally, it will focus on sharing knowledge and expertise as well as inspiring stories and models of best government practices.

His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organization, said the summit reflects the vision of the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. , Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to shape the future and drive positive change.

The World Government Summit 2024 provides an excellent opportunity to forge common perspectives on global developments and propose effective solutions to critical development and humanitarian issues. It serves as a global platform to develop proactive strategies to address future challenges, exchange experiences to strengthen social stability and meet the aspirations of future generations, Al Gergawi added.

Keynote speakers and high-level participants

More than 200 distinguished speakers, including presidents, ministers and visionaries, will share their ideas at WGS 2024. Meanwhile, 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions will host more than 300 ministers.

WGS 2024 will host a terrific lineup of keynote speakers. These include Trkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi. They will be joined by the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame; William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya; and President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov.

The President of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina, and the President of the Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, will also speak. Meanwhile, Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun and Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan will address one of the plenary sessions.

HE Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, will speak at the opening session.

WGS 2024 will host more than 25 heads of state and government and 120 government delegations. More than 85 international and regional organizations and institutions are also expected. In addition, the WGS will also bring together thought leaders, experts and more than 4,000 highly respected participants.

Read: WGS 2024: Ministerial meetings among highlights of high-level discussions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

WGS 2024 themes and topics

WGS covers six main themes, through 15 global forums and more than 110 interactive dialogues and sessions. The Arab Fiscal Forum will address, among other relevant topics, macroeconomic developments and prospects, reforms of energy subsidiaries and social safety nets, as well as value creation from public assets.

Other key events include the Arab Young Leaders Meeting and the World Bank Group Ministerial Experience Exchange. Additionally, WGS 2024 will host the Ministerial Roundtable with Arab Youth Ministers.

The first day will see various sessions under the Future of Work Forum and the Future of Mobility Forum. It will also include a ministerial roundtable on climate action by promoting sustainable finance and a roundtable on family businesses. Notably, a roundtable on scientific discovery and applications will host a group of Nobel Prize winners.

Meanwhile, the second day will host the Geotechnology and Policy Forum, the Artificial Intelligence Forum and the Government Experience Exchange Forum. Other events scheduled for today include the SDGs in Action Forum, the Government Services Forum, the Arab Public Administration Forum and the Industry and Advanced Technologies Forum. The topics that will be covered vary from the challenges and opportunities of AI to decarbonization to the space economy.

His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, will deliver a speech at a key session of the summit. HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, will also participate in a session on the government's new vision for the creative industries.

Satellite events

Additionally, sustainable investment strategies in emerging markets will be among the areas of focus on the final day of WGS 2024 at the Emerging Economies Forum. Other events include the Future of Space Forum, the Global Health Forum and the Future of Education Forum. Other important sessions include panel discussions covering, among other topics, responsible AI and digital transformation.

The World Government Summit will award several global awards as part of the recognition of excellence in government work. These include the World's Best Minister Award and the Dubai International Award for Best Practices in Sustainable Development. The Creative Government Innovations Award, the Global Award for the Best Government Applications and the Global Government Excellence Award will also be presented at WGS 2024,

For more miscellaneous news, click on here.