Pakistan's elections are both chaotic and predictable





Pakistan's elections have already been rocky with the arrest of one party leader, the return of another from exile and at least nine deaths on polling day, but it remains to be seen how much change these changes will actually bring .

Pakistan has been plunged into a political, economic and security crisis for years. Between the expulsion of former Prime Minister Imran Khan from his post in 2022, the country's record inflation and unemployment, as well as a surge in violent insurgencies, Pakistan is struggling to regain a sense of stability and balance , not to mention security.

Regional issues have also led to a rise in political temperatures. Pakistan and India are usually, but not always, engaged in some form of cross-border dispute, which becomes a serious international problem when tensions escalate between the two nuclear-armed nations. And in the post-September 11, 2001, American landscape, Pakistan became a problematic ally, its intelligence services benefiting from U.S. support and collaboration while fostering the Taliban insurgency that enabled Osama bin Laden and Al-Qaeda and contributed to instability within the country. Pakistan.

This particular security concern, along with the return of Taliban rule in Afghanistan and the rise of the Islamic State's Khorasan province in recent years, has reignited insurgencies, creating an atmosphere that even stable governments would struggle to quell .

All of this has been a recipe for dissatisfaction. But if widespread anger leads to a new prime minister, the change could actually only deepen the status quo. Pakistan, although generally considered a democracy, has a hybrid regime in which leadership sometimes changes violently between elected civilian leaders (in sometimes controversial contests) and unelected military officials, who often use democratic processes to consolidate their power. That is certainly the case this time, as former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif appears poised to make a comeback, backed by the powerful military and enabled by the judiciary.

Sharif, as a politically weak prime minister, will be what the military wants (and is likely to get), Madiha Afzal, a fellow in the Brookings foreign policy program, told Vox by email. This will allow the army to maintain pressure on Sharif and keep him weak enough so that he does not assert himself against the army (as he has done in the past, leading to him being ousted from his post). This is not the recipe for having a strong or stable government.

Who is and isn't on the ballot, and why it's controversial

As Thursday's elections are parliamentary, Pakistanis will vote for their representation in Parliament; the leader of the party (or coalition) with a parliamentary majority will become the new Prime Minister.

The country's next leader, almost a fait accompli, was an unlikely name until November. Nawaz Sharif, a 74-year-old politician who served as prime minister three times but never completed a term, returned from self-imposed exile in the United Kingdom to stand for election as leader of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz (PML-N) party.

Sharif's rise is quite shocking given that, until recently, he was barred from Pakistani politics for life and had been convicted of corruption (which he denied) stemming from his family's London property problems. His daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, was convicted alongside him but also campaigned for him and is expected to play a role in any future government the PLM-N may form, alongside Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz's younger brother and former Acting Prime Minister after The ouster of the Khans.

Nawaz Sharif appears to have managed to repair his relations with Pakistan's ultimate political arbiter, likely due to his brother's friendly ties with the institution, according to Reuters. This benefits both the Sharif family and the military, but not necessarily the people of Pakistan.

First, the political process is already compromised, due to a climate of deep political polarization and a military crackdown against former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, a said Huong Le Thu, International Crisis Groups deputy director for Asia. Vox in an email. And efforts to ensure a fair vote were complicated by the courts, Afzal said: Most damaging was the decision to scrap the PTI. [Khans party] of its electoral symbol, which means that the party does not actually appear on the ballot and its candidates must present themselves as independents, making it extremely difficult for voters to identify them.

Although the PML-N has a fairly good reputation for economic growth and investment in infrastructure projects, governments lacking internal legitimacy often trigger violent unrest and instability, and the ouster of Khan and the Subsequent arrests have already fueled violence over the past two years.

This violence has economic consequences. Foreign direct investment in Pakistan is already woefully low in recent years, around $2 billion a year or less, and the value of annual imports exceeds that of exports. Multilateral lending institutions like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund often link loans or debt renegotiation to democratic and economic reforms. It could therefore be more difficult for Pakistan to renegotiate its debt and attract foreign investment if Nawaz Sharif wins.

The Sharif political dynasty is not the only one at stake in this election; Also standing is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the son of Benazir Bhutto, Pakistan's first female prime minister, assassinated in 2007, and former president Asif Ali Zardari. Bhutto Zardari is also the grandson of former President and Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Bhutto Zardari, despite being part of an old Pakistani political family, is gearing his campaign towards younger voters and focusing on an agenda proposing economic change centered on climate change, The Hindu recently reported. Zardari hopes to capture the votes of the charismatic, wildly popular and embattled Khan, who campaigns for the PTI from prison, where he is serving several sentences.

Pakistan's parliament initially ousted Khan from office in 2022 in a vote of no confidence after he began opposing military leaders. But it was his arrest last year on corruption charges that inflamed his supporters, sending them in droves to cheer him on at his rallies despite the crackdown on rallies and other charges against Khan, including blasphemy and terrorism, as well. as against his supporters and other members of his party.

Sharif's victory seems almost inevitable at this point, in part due to his strong support base in the populous Punjab province, as well as reports of intimidation and violence against PTI supporters during the elections, a reported the New York Times.

The election of February 8, in the eyes of the impartial and impartial observer, does not appear as an election, but rather as a selection of a predetermined candidate. [Sharif]Ershad Mahmud, an independent analyst and commentator who writes for Pakistani media outlet The News, told Vox in an email.

It is difficult to overstate the importance of the military to Pakistani politics, and a series of military coups have undermined Pakistani democracy. Although there are competitive elections and active political parties, the military is the ultimate power, a dynamic that the Pakistani people and the international community have tacitly accepted as the status quo.

To the extent that people try to challenge them, that challenge tends to be weak, Asfandyar Mir, senior expert on the South Asia program at the U.S. Institute of Peace, told Vox. The rulers of the Khans and Sharifs bear witness to this phenomenon: once they began to react against the wishes of the army, these civilian leaders were no longer secure in their positions.

Other Pakistani institutions, primarily the judiciary, reinforce this dynamic, Afzal told Vox.

In the run-up to the elections, Pakistan's judiciary has functioned almost as an accomplice to the military establishment, ruling on cases at the right time (as it has in the past), she said. He quashed the charges against Sharif, paving the way for his election, and convicted Khan in three separate cases the week before the election, barring him from the political stage.

Pakistanis have little choice

Although Thursday's election featured several candidates and parties, it is difficult to argue that it represents a real choice. There was some hope that this [hybrid regime] would diminish over time and the role and influence of the military in politics would be reduced. That just didn't happen, Mir said.

Even with Khan and his party able to present themselves openly and fairly, Pakistanis were faced with an unappealing choice: a populist, ineffective leader surrounded by a cloud of corruption accusations who used his tribulations to improve his own image of political martyrdom despite the violence. and the chaos this entailed, or a continued unraveling of the country's weak democracy under a military-aligned candidate.

Whatever the results of Thursday's elections, serious existential problems remain, and it is unclear whether any potential leader can lead Pakistan out of the multiple, overlapping crises in which it finds itself.

Sharif may prove more willing to work with India to secure peace, but that depends on Indian leaders, who have proven increasingly nationalist and more willing to take a hardline stance against Pakistan, driven in part by demands Indians in the territory of Kashmir. in 2019. And the Taliban-encouraged insurgency is unlikely to stop, because it has very strong support from the Taliban regime, Mir said.

When it comes to the parties' plans to resolve Pakistan's economic and security problems, there is not much difference, Afzal said. The fact is that we have seen all of these parties (and candidates) in power before, and they have not fundamentally changed the trajectory of the country, let alone its economy.

