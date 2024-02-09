Trump says January 6 was an insurrection





The Supreme Court heard arguments Thursday on whether states can exclude Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential elections if they determine he violated the 14th Amendment — which essentially disqualifies insurrectionists from holding office . The former president shouldn't be too worried, however, as the conservative-controlled court appears unlikely to allow what Chief Justice John Roberts described as a “pretty daunting consequence.”

The justices did not seem much concerned with the question of whether Trump is actually an insurrectionist, and addressed it only briefly during the proceedings. Trump lawyer Jonathan Mitchell rejected the idea that the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, could be characterized as an insurrection.

“It was a riot,” he said. “It was not an insurrection.”

Trump's legal team also attempted to throw cold water on the idea in a filing earlier this week, writing that “the events of January 6 were not an 'insurrection' because they did not involve a organized attempt to overthrow or resist the United States government.”

Trump apparently disagrees.

“They kept repeating what I said right after the insurrection,” he said outside Mar-a-Lago after the concluded proceedings in Washington, DC. “I think it was an insurrection incited by Nancy Pelosi.

Trump's logic here probably doesn't extend beyond believing that “insurrection” is a bad word that Democrats say about him, so he's going to repeat it about them.

The idea that Pelosi, then Speaker of the House of Representatives, carried out an insurrection on January 6 makes no sense, of course. There is no evidence that she had anything to do with the attack on the Capitol, and it is downright absurd to think that she would have been in any way incited to gather a crowd of people waving flags Trump to disrupt the certification of a fellow Democrat's election victory. .

Pelosi's office agrees. “No matter what unhinged lies Trump spews about the insurrection he incited, as numerous independent fact-checkers have confirmed, Speaker Pelosi did not plan her own assassination,” said spokesman Aaron Bennett in a comment to Rolling Stone. Editor's Choice

Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, culminating in his supporters' attack on the seat of democracy on January 6, will weigh heavily on this year's elections. The front-runner to clinch the Republican nomination faces criminal charges related to efforts by the Justice Department, as well as charges related to election interference in Georgia. Trump tried to dismiss the latter on the idea that he should be immune from being prosecuted for anything he did while in office. The D.C. Court of Appeals rejected his request earlier this week. He is expected to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Congressional Republicans — totally in thrall to Trump's years-long effort to rewrite the reality of what happened around the 2020 election — are doing what they can to blunt the notion that the former president did something wrong. Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) introduced a resolution Tuesday declaring that Trump is not an insurrectionist. Tendency

The press conference announcing the filing was no less absurd than Trump's comments on Thursday. “When Joe Biden was inaugurated and the entire Capitol complex was surrounded by 30,000 National Guard troops, not one of you stood there and called it an insurrection,” the representative said. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to reporters, referring to security measures. measures put in place after January 6. ” Oh no. You all remained silent.

It's unclear whether voters will buy into Trump and his allies' galaxy-brain conspiracy theory on the issue, or whether criminal charges filed against the former president before November will achieve anything. It seems likely, however, that he will still appear on all state ballots despite his actions four years ago. “I think it was well received,” Trump said Thursday of arguments made by his lawyer Mitchell before the Supreme Court. “I hope it was well received.”

