The death sentence, another hard lesson in Xi Jinping's China





But the apparent rise of the Security Ministry under Mr. Xi’s leadership has changed the situation. Whether Dr. Yang's offense is serious or insignificant, such as Ms. Cheng's violation of an information embargo, in the eyes of a totalitarian system, all dissent looks the same. This is an insularity that China can ill afford, as its growth model faces headwinds for the first time in 40 years and needs to be refreshed. Dr. Yang is now a sick man and his detention regime, like that of Ms. Cheng, will be a sad demonstration of totalitarian power breaking an individual through isolation and deprivation. His doctoral thesis at the University of Technology Sydney, when he arrived here in 1998 after a stay in Washington, was on the Chinese state and its powers of censorship over the internet. He tested it himself by creating blogs and online discussions in China about democracy and human rights. But it was on a trip back to China that the spy novels Dr. Yang wrote on the sidelines became reality. His former comrades at the Security Ministry arrested him, one explanation being contacts he had with Taiwanese officials while stationed in Hong Kong. Of course, there is no public proof of anything. Some will compare Dr Yang to Australian WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, who is still trying to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States over 19 indictments for hacking and espionage. But Mr. Assange has never been the target of his opinions, only of his actions. The accusations are very clear. If he ever faces trial, his court appearances will be a public celebration with a powerful defense team. Above all, the information collected by Assange was clearly classified. In China, the authorities decide after the fact what is classified. China's espionage laws were tightened last July. This makes it difficult not only for potential spies, but also for investors, business analysts, consultants or anyone asked to discover something through research, evaluation or due diligence work. No one outside the security services really knows where the red lines are. China once again mentions its need for foreign investment. But for the first time, China involves both operational risks, such as foreign leaders growing increasingly angry with authorities, and macro risks, such as a slowing economy and housing crisis. This combination is why direct investment in China is at a four-year low. Dr. Yang was initially disappointed by Chinese communism in Hong Kong, where Beijing is now demonstrating what it thinks of a once-free civil society. Seasoned China observers are struck by the role that national security and ideology play to the exclusion of all other considerations. It is the opposite of the openness that has made China's prosperity a wonder of the world. This is an insularity that China can ill afford, as its growth model faces headwinds for the first time in 40 years and needs to be refreshed.

