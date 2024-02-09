The problem of authority – Eternity News

Authority gets a bad reputation, often for good reasons.

Most people I know have found the lockdowns difficult. Some have made many sacrifices and, even though the lockdowns are over, scars remain. However, in my native country, a scandal was brewing.

While Britons were following lockdown rules, some politicians in the ruling political party were blatantly flouting the same rules. Known as Partygate, politicians and their colleagues held Christmas parties and social gatherings directly in violation of their self-imposed social distancing rules. In keeping with such madness, they also took photos.

These photos were published by the media.

The London Metropolitan Police investigated twelve different parties or gatherings, some of which took place at the Prime Minister's residence, no. 10 Downing Street. At least three of these evenings were attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Eventually, many people had to resign from their jobs, the most famous being the Prime Minister himself.

Rebellion against unjust authority is a celebrated cultural value.

Partygate sums up many people's attitude toward authority: They don't trust it.

Our modern Western culture was born in the Age of Enlightenment as a reaction against the unjust authorities of the time. Rebellion against unjust authority is a celebrated cultural value.

This has been amplified in recent times by social developments such as the Me-Too and Black Lives Matter movements, as well as in academia by postcolonialism and the ascendancy of critical theory.

As a result, many people in the West, Christians and non-Christians alike, struggle with the idea of ​​a sovereign God who has authority over everyone, including themselves. When this message passes through our cultural filter, it can only be bad news.

Jesus speaks about this issue of authority in Mark chapter 12.

There, the religious leaders tried to trap Jesus on this question of authority. What authority does Caesar have over people who believe his rule is illegitimate? Should we give taxes to Caesar or not?

The question was a clever trap, as I explained in my previous article. There is a lot contained in Jesus' response. Render to Caesar what is Caesar and to God what is God. (Mark 12:17) In other words, give each authority its due.

We will focus on the authority of God. But first we need to back up a few verses.

“The pure brilliance of Jesus”

Jesus asked Bring me a denarius and let me look at it. They brought the coin, and he asked them: Whose image is this? And what registration? Caesars, they replied. (Mark 12:15-16)

The fact that the coin bore Caesar's image meant, in ancient thought, that Caesar had property rights to these coins. By using the word image, his Jewish listeners would have immediately thought of this famous verse from Genesis 1:26: God said: Let us make mankind in our image, according to our likeness.

Just as the coin bears the image of Caesar and therefore belongs to him, so the people bear the image of God and belong to God. It was pure genius of Jesus. But Jesus goes further.

Jesus said to them, and to us, “you owe it to God yourselves.”

Jesus' interlocutors used the verb give, should we give to Caesar? Theoretically, is giving a tax to Caesar a good or bad thing? In Jesus' response, he used a compound that meant to return or repay a debt owed. They asked questions about theoretical donation or voluntary donation. Jesus responds by discussing the obligation to give.

Jesus said to the Pharisees and Herodians: You ask me about the authority of Caesar, but let me tell you about a much greater authority. Jesus said to them, and to us, “you owe it to God yourselves.” The problem is that our cultural biases prevent many of us from giving God what is God.

A deep suspicion and distrust of authority is deeply ingrained in our culture.

Where to go from here?

Question: How do you react when you hear that God has rightful authority over your life?

While this may not be a problem for some, many in our Western culture find it almost impossible to accept. Our fear is that God's authority will crush or compress us.

History has taught us painful lessons that authorities often cannot be trusted. Authority is often misused and abused. History is full of examples. The same goes for news channels and social media platforms.

A deep suspicion and distrust of authority and those in authority is deeply ingrained in our culture. Often we are unaware that we have a biased authority, because this is normal in the cultural waters in which we swim.

Imagine a scale of plus 10 to minus 10. When it comes to God, we might say that a biblical understanding of God's authority is +10, a neutral understanding is 0, and total rebellion is -10. My hunch is that different Western countries exist approximately between -7 and -9.

Humanly speaking, suspicion of authority is understandable. The problem is that this distrust of authority is projected onto God himself.

How does God use his authority?

The good news is that God is not like politicians who let us down. God is not indulging in Partygate. Fortunately, the Bible shows a God who uses his authority differently.

Better authority

Who in the Old Testament exercised the greatest authority in the name of God?

The prophets. How do they exercise this authority?

By insisting on the protection of the poor; that dishonesty and injustice be eliminated from society; that widows and orphans, the last, the least and the lost, be cared for. This is God's authority at work. And when divine judgment comes, it is to limit the wickedness and injustice that vulnerable people suffer. God uses his authority to restrain evil and promote justice.

Another way to understand God's authority is to consider God's commandments. What is the first commandment, the most frequent commandment, and the most famous commandment that God gives?

The commandments themselves are life-giving.

The first commandment that God gives to the first representative human couple is: reproduce. Be fruitful and multiply. Have lots of babies. You will understand. It'll be fun. God's authority gives life.

The most frequent commandment God gives in all of the Bible is this: Do not be afraid. Or otherwise translated: have no fear. This looks like a loving parent who cares for their children.

The most famous commandments in the Bible are the ten commandments found in Exodus 20. The commandments themselves are life-giving. What society would not be improved if it lived according to them?

The deliverance that God brought tells us little about Israel and a lot about God.

Who is this God?

But, for our purposes, let us consider how this passage begins. Exodus 20 does not begin with a list of rules. It begins like this: I am the LORD your God, who delivered you from the land of Egypt, the place of your slavery.

In other words, God is a God who saves. His authority is used to protect the vulnerable and deliver them from cruelty and injustice.

Moreover, these are words of grace. This rescue is undeserved. Israel did nothing for God. The deliverance that God brought tells us little about Israel and a lot about God. The commandments that follow describe how Israel should reflect God's character in the way they live. And the prophets mentioned above remind people of the image of the character of this merciful God.

The first, most frequent and most famous biblical commandments reveal a God who exercises his authority in a way that propagates, protects and promotes life. This is seen most clearly when God came down from heaven and became one of us in Jesus.

God's authority is liberating and life-giving.

Two chapters before Jesus said to render to God what is God, Jesus gathered his disciples together and said, “You know that those who are considered rulers of the Gentiles lord it over them, and their high officials exercise authority over them. them. This is not the case with you. On the contrary, whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant, and whoever wants to be first must be the slave of all. For even the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many. (Mark 10:42-25)

Jesus explains that he came to serve. In Jesus, God did not set aside his divine nature (a heresy) to adopt a servant nature. Jesus expressed the nature of God by serving us. Theologian Karl Barth states that God is not proud. In his high majesty, he is humble. The God who delivered Israel from slavery, and who repeatedly commanded his people not to be afraid, this God comes to serve us to save us.

God uses his authority to build up and not to crush, to serve and not to destroy. God's authority is liberating and life-giving.

To give to God what is God means to bow the knee and the heart to the authority of God. In doing so, we become agents of His kingdom, spreading and extending God's life-giving authority around us, for the good of all.

Reverend Dr Adam Dodds is a Senior Lecturer in Systematic Theology at the Brisbane Campus of Alphacrucis University College and a Teaching Pastor at Nexus Church, Brisbane. He is also the author of Resilient: Spiritual Training for the Mind and Heart. Learn more about himhere.