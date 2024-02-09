Trump Supreme Court case hinges on 14th Amendment, what it really means | Donald Trump





A former U.S. president could be barred from the election in his quest to return to the White House because of a rarely used provision in an amendment created in the wake of the Civil War.

A Colorado lawsuit aimed at ousting Donald Trump in his re-election bid will go to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday. The state's highest court found that Trump engaged in insurrection via his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and was therefore incapable of returning to office, based on the third section of the 14th Amendment .

The clause was intended to ensure that people who participated in the Civil War and other acts against the United States would not be allowed to retain or regain positions of power in the government. Essentially, it says that people would no longer be able to hold office if they had participated in an insurrection or rebellion against the country while they were in power.

Trump's team argued that the clause did not apply to him for a handful of reasons, based both on esoteric readings of the clause itself and broader questions like what constitutes insurrection .

The justices could go through each part of the clause and analyze how or if it applies to Trump's circumstances, or they could choose to jump into the case and use one of the more obscure arguments to create a ruling narrow.

Here are the big questions of the clauses and how they might play out.

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or an elector of the President or Vice-President, or hold any civil or military office, in the United States or in any State.

The first part of the clause basically says that a person cannot hold office again if they were an officer of the United States when they participated in an insurrection. It clarifies that it applies broadly to the presidency, Congress, and any office under the jurisdiction of the United States.

Trump's team has argued, however, that this means he could not hold office again, not that he cannot run for office again, and therefore cannot be disqualified from being on the ballot. the ballot paper. The legal question would then arise again if he won and therefore held office again. The affair is therefore premature, they believe.

In Colorado, the court concluded that because Trump is not qualified to serve as president, it would be an unlawful act for that country's secretary of state to register him as a candidate in the primary presidential.

who, having previously taken the oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of a legislature of a state, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States States

Trump's arguments related to this part of the clause involve twists on plain language to conclude that the president is not an officer of the United States and therefore the clause does not apply because all Trump has This happened when he was president.

His lawyers argued that because the presidency is not explicitly mentioned in the clause, it was not intended to include the presidency. They also said that the presidency does not belong to the United States because it is the government and that the president is an officer of the constitution and not of the United States.

These arguments go hand in hand with the previous provision of the article, about whether someone could hold office. Trump's team argued that because the presidency is not specifically mentioned, as it is for members of Congress, it does not apply to him.

The Colorado Supreme Court essentially said that the plain language of the amendment and the way the presidency is viewed as a whole shows that the presidency is an office of the United States and that the president would be considered an officer of the United States. United.

President Trump asks us to maintain that Section Three disqualifies all but the most powerful oathbreakers and bars oathbreakers from virtually any office, both state and federal, except the highest in the country, according to the Colorado decision.

must have engaged in an insurrection or rebellion against him, or have given aid or comfort to his enemies.

The insurrection part of the clause involves perhaps the most political questions of the case: whether the associated events of January 6, 2021, aimed at overturning Trump's loss would constitute an insurrection and, if so, whether Trump himself is committed to it.

In Colorado, the case was brought before a jury for trial, with evidence submitted that supported claims that the events of January 6, 2021, constituted an insurrection and that Trump was involved. Among the evidence were claims by Trump that the election was stolen and specific calls to his supporters to protest the results.

Using the definitions of what was considered insurrection at the time the clause was drafted, the Colorado court essentially said it would involve a public use or threat of force by a group of people to prevent a certain execution of the constitution in this case, the allocation of voters. and the peaceful transfer of power. According to this definition, the events of January 6 constitute an insurrection.

Trump's team has argued both that the events of January 6 did not constitute an insurrection and that the former president did not participate in it anyway. His lawyers instead described the events as a riot and said the president's speech was protected by the First Amendment. They also pointed to comments he made telling the crowd to go home on January 6, in which he said they should return peacefully and patriotically.

Colorado judges concluded that the right to free speech did not permit the incitement and that his intention was to call on his supporters to fight against his loss, to which they responded.

President Trump's direct and explicit efforts, over several months, to urge his supporters to march to the Capitol to prevent what he falsely characterized as alleged fraud against the people of this country were unquestionably overt and intentional, according to the ruling. Furthermore, the evidence has amply shown that President Trump undertook all of these actions to support and promote a common illegal goal that he himself conceived and implemented: preventing Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election and end the peaceful transfer of power.

But Congress may, by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove this handicap.

Finally, there is the question of the role states play in assessing eligibility for federal office and whether a state can decide not to place a candidate on the ballot because they failed to meet federal constitutional requirements to run, which include factors such as age and citizenship. the broader question of insurgency.

Even for federal elections, states manage the electoral process: who can vote, how to vote, and how results are counted.

Trump argues that eligibility in this case is a political question that Congress should decide, not one for state courts or courts in general, which tend to stay away from purely political questions.

His team has tried to argue that Congress should start the process of keeping it off the ballot, saying the clause is not self-executing, or something that goes into effect upon its creation.

The clause itself says nothing about whether Congress would initiate such a proceeding. Instead, it asserts that Congress could overturn a finding that excluded an insurrectionist from the ballot with a two-thirds majority of the vote, thereby allowing that person to hold office again.

The Colorado court rejected the notion that the clause required congressional action to be implemented, relying on other Reconstruction-era amendments that took effect without congressional action. If these other amendments required Congress to take effect, it would lead to absurd results.

The result of such inaction would mean that slavery remains legal; Black citizens would be counted as less than full citizens for redistribution; non-white male voters could be disenfranchised; and anyone engaged in insurrection against the government would nonetheless be able to serve in government whether or not two-thirds of Congress lifted the disqualification, the court wrote. This was surely not the intention of the editors.

