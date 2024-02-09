Chinese President Xi Jinping calls Vladimir Putin for Lunar New Year, touts strong ties





Chinese President Xi Jinping exchanged Lunar New Year greetings with President Vladimir Putin by telephone on Thursday, telling his Russian counterpart that the two countries should oppose interference by external forces, according to state media. The bond between Beijing and Moscow has only grown stronger in recent years and comes at a time when much of the Western world has turned its back on Russia following its invasion of neighboring Ukraine. Just weeks before the war began, Xi agreed to a no-holds-barred friendship with Putin during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, then signed a series of long-term energy deals. Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for a photo before their talks on the sidelines of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Despite rounds of tough economic sanctions, Russia and China have managed to maintain close relations, which include participation in high-level visits and open dialogue. Trade between the two countries reached a record level in 2023. Xi and Putin began building their relationship when Xi came to power more than a decade ago. Xi has visited Russia nine times, while Putin has visited Beijing 11 times, most recently in October. In Thursday's phone call, Xi praised their symbiotic relationship and strong cooperation. He also called for even closer strategic collaboration between the two countries, CCTV reported. Xi told Putin that the two countries have every right to defend their sovereignty and resolutely oppose interference by external forces in their internal affairs. In Thursday's phone call, Xi also told Putin that China would be on board to strengthen international multilateral cooperation with Russia. Xi and Putin also wished each other well on the New Year's Eve. During their telephone conversation on December 31, 2023, the two leaders reviewed their past achievements and looked toward the future, which has become a good tradition between us, Xi reported. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER Xi is also expected to speak by phone with President Joe Biden relatively soon, according to US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Sullivan added that following his talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok in January, the two men agreed that we would call them as soon as possible.

