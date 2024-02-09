Turkey's outgoing chief justice says rulings of highest courts are binding amid judicial crisis

Turkey's outgoing Chief Justice Zht Arslan has emphatically stated that the Constitutional Court's decisions are binding and must be followed, regardless of personal or institutional consensus, amid a deepening judicial crisis in which the Court Supreme Court of Appeal challenged the decisions of the Supreme Court. top court, leading to the expulsion of an imprisoned lawmaker from Parliament.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, who was present at the inauguration ceremony of Ylmaz Akil, the new member of the Constitutional Court, left without making a speech.

During the ceremony, Arslan defended the integrity and mandatory implementation of the decisions of the highest courts.

Stressing that the judgments of the Constitutional Court have a fundamental legal and constitutional basis, he said: “There is no constitutional or legal basis for not following the judgments of the Constitutional Court due to differences of opinion and differences of opinion. 'interpretations. Even if we do not agree with the Court's decisions and interpretations, their implementation constitutes a constitutional obligation.

Arslan, who last February began his third term as head of the Constitutional Court, which will end on April 17, 2024, made the remarks on what he considers the last opportunity to appoint a new member. of her dress and to share her thoughts on her role. of the court and its judges. He underlined the principle of fidelity to the promise made when he took office to protect the constitution and fundamental rights and freedoms.

Arslan highlighted the achievements of the Constitutional Court, especially over the past 10 years, during which he said that the Court faced great challenges due to the revision of laws and individual petitions and praised the system of individual requests as one of the most important reforms and reforms. achievements in Turkish judicial history. He stressed that the court does not discriminate in handling petitions, including those of convicted politicians and journalists from different political backgrounds, thereby ensuring the protection of press freedom and individual rights.

Arslan's remarks follow a legal crisis in which the highest court twice ruled that the rights of Can Atalay, elected to parliament in May from the Workers' Party of Turkey (TP) and kept in prison despite parliamentary immunity, had been violated due to his continued incarceration. The 13th High Criminal Court, however, twice referred the case to the Supreme Court of Appeal, defying the rulings of the highest courts.

The highest appeals court, which in September upheld Atalay's 18-year prison sentence in the Gezi Park trial, also defied the Constitutional Court's rulings twice, ultimately leading to the removal of Atalay's parliamentary status.

This disregard has raised concerns about the rule of law and separation of powers in Turkey. Critics argue that ignoring court decisions undermines democratic principles and legal certainty.

The ceremony, attended by members of the judiciary and President Erdoan, was notable for the absence of a speech by Erdoan, who left the event immediately after Arslan's speech, seen as a sign tense relations between the executive and the judiciary. , particularly with respect to respecting and defending judicial independence and constitutional mandates.

In response to Arslan's remarks, Mehmet Uum, one of President Erdoan's top advisors, challenged the interpretation that the Constitutional Court's decisions on individual petitions fall under Article 153, which emphasizes the binding nature decisions of the Court on the legislative, executive and judicial powers. as well as on natural and legal persons.

Uum has previously targeted the Constitutional Court for its rulings, calling it a flawed institution, stressing the need for restructuring of the highest court to align it with national judicial standards and free it from Western and neoliberal biases.

The Turkish judicial system is widely criticized for its lack of independence. Critics accuse Erdoan of exerting control over the justice system and establishing one-man rule in the country, particularly after an attempted coup in 2016, following which he launched a massive repression against non-loyalist citizens and the country's subsequent transition to a presidential system of governance. , which gives him vast powers.

Many argue that there is no longer a separation of powers in the country and that members of the judiciary are under the control of the government and cannot make judgments based on the law.

In a development that confirmed the criticism, Turkey wasclassRanked 117th among 142 countries in the Rule of Law Index released by the World Justice Project (WJP) in October, dropping one rank from last year.