New Turkish Central Bank Governor Pledges to Continue Efforts to Control Inflation





Turkey's new central bank governor said efforts to bring the country's soaring inflation under control would continue under his leadership, while leaving the year-end inflation target of 36 percent unchanged, a reported the official Anadolu news agency. Central Bank Governor Fatih Karahan, a former deputy bank governor and previously an economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and US online retail giant Amazon, appeared on camera for the first time since his appointment to this position on Saturday. . We will continue our disinflation efforts. The central bank's duty is to ensure and maintain price stability, Karahan told reporters during a meeting at the central bank's headquarters in Ankara. Turkey's official annual inflation rate peaked at 85% in October 2022 and stood at 64.86% in January, according to official data. Karahan was appointed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan following the surprise resignation of Hafize Gaye Erkan, a former Goldman Sachs and First Republic Bank executive. Erkan, the bank's first female governor, announced her resignation Friday evening, citing a smear campaign against her and her family. Karahan presented the central bank's first inflation report at Thursday's news conference, which kept its year-end and 2025 inflation targets unchanged at 36 and 14 percent, respectively. The bank's deputy governor, Cevdet Akay, said 36% inflation by the end of 2024 was an ambitious target, but it would be an example of an oxymoron if the bank did not set a target ambitious. He said an ambitious but achievable target for reducing inflation was better than an unambitious and easily achieved target. Former central bank governor Erkan, who in November announced the bank's fourth quarterly inflation report, including inflation projections for the end of 2023, 2024 and 2025, set the inflation forecast for the end of 2024 at 36 percent, compared to a revision of 33 percent. Banks' inflation forecasts for the end of 2023 of 65 percent were accurate, with annual inflation at 64.7 percent in December. Erkan said she expects inflation to decline from the second half of 2024, while lowering the inflation forecast for the end of 2025 to 14 percent from 15 percent previously. Karahan also said during Thursday's press conference that he expects the inflation rate to fall to single digits in 2026. We are committed to maintaining monetary tightening until the inflation rate falls to levels consistent with our objectives, Karahan said. A new economy team led by Finance Minister Mehmet Imek and including Erkan has raised the key interest rate from 8.5 percent to 45 percent since June, when they took office after the May elections . The bank said last month that this level was enough to begin to ease the cost of living crisis. The new economic team was able to raise interest rates after President Erdoan set aside his long-standing objection to the idea that raising interest rates would help fight inflation. Turkey is due to hold local elections on March 31 and Erdoan's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is trying to regain control of major cities, including Istanbul and Ankara, currently held by the main opposition party . Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

