Putin says open to negotiations with US over Ukraine war in lengthy interview with Carlson

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to negotiations with the United States over the war in Ukraine during a two-hour interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, but the Russian leader also spent much of his time laying out history and repeating talking points in an attempt to justify his actions in Ukraine.

Putin told Carlson in an interview from Moscow that Russia had “never refused negotiations” and would welcome any effort by Washington to discuss a peace deal in Ukraine.

“We hear all the time: 'Is Russia ready?' Yes,” Putin said in the interview broadcast Thursday. “We did not refuse. They are the ones who publicly refused.

Putin has previously said he is willing to negotiate an end to the war, particularly after Russian forces suffered massive losses in 2022 following Ukrainian counter-offensives.

But U.S. officials have expressed distrust of the claims, as Russia continues to demand that Ukraine not be included in the Western security alliance, NATO, and Moscow wants to keep the roughly 18 percent of the territory. occupied by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

Several reports in recent weeks suggest that Putin is quietly signaling to Washington that he is open to a ceasefire as the war turns in his favor. Russian forces entrenched themselves on a 600-mile front and repelled a Ukrainian counteroffensive last year, and the U.S. Congress has struggled to approve more aid to Ukraine.

The Kremlin said in December there was no basis for negotiations, but Putin on Thursday signaled a major shift in some of his most extensive public comments yet on negotiating an end to the war with the West.

“Wouldn’t it be better to negotiate with Russia? Find a deal,” Putin said after explaining that the United States faced high costs for intervening in the war. “I already understand the situation that is developing today and I realize that Russia will fight for its interests to the end.”

“And realizing that this is actually a return to common sense, to start respecting our country and its interests and looking for some solutions,” he added. “It seems to me that it is much more intelligent and rational.”

In the interview, Putin also reiterated that Russia was ready to sign a deal with Ukraine in spring 2022, shortly after the failure of the Russian offensive, but that then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson , canceled the deal because the Ukrainians were winning.

Johnson denied this version of events to the media and the breakdown of negotiations at the time also came after alleged Russian war crimes were revealed in the town of Bucha during a Russian retreat, leading to an international outcry.

Putin spent most of the interview reciting the history of Ukraine and Russia and repeating that he invaded Ukraine to denazify the country and protect ethnic Russian speakers, while also accusing NATO to expand eastwards towards Russia.

Without evidence, he also accused Kiev and the West of seeking to encourage conflict between Ukrainian troops and Russian-backed separatists in the country's eastern region, which erupted in 2014 after Moscow illegally annexed the Ukrainian peninsula. Crimea following the ousting of a Russian country. -president supported.

But for most of the interview, Putin launched into a tirade about the history of Russia and Ukraine in an attempt to justify that Ukraine is historically part of Russia, a claim denied by Ukrainians who emphasize that Kiev was founded before Moscow.

Putin's history lessons even forced Carlson to respond.

“I’ll tell you, this is what I’m coming for,” Putin told a skeptical Carlson. “This briefing is coming to an end. It may be boring, but it explains a lot.

“It’s not boring,” Carlson replied. “I don’t know how that’s relevant.”