Xi Jinping should bring nationalism out of China's bedrooms





The start of the year has been difficult for Chinese President Xi Jinping. He had to deal with the electoral victory of the leader of Taiwan's pro-democracy Democratic Progressive Party, Lai Ching-te, the rout of stock markets and growing signs of economic slump. Evidence that citizens are unhappy with the situation was quickly brushed aside on social media, but the murmurings are there. So much so that this week there was a renewal to focus on what has been called Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, presented last October, as a way to decipher what he has in store for the rejuvenation of the nation. It's a major theme for him and an extension of Xi's desire to reshape the country in his own image. Last October, he began speaking out about women's responsibilities, saying they needed to step up and have more children for the sake of the nation. It's a classic chauvinist–diet trope, and women must do their best to reject it. The Communist Party has always tried to control the uterus of the other half of the population, but even under Mao Zedong, who said that women hold up half the sky, there was a relative degree of gender egalitarianism not seen under Xi today. This sets a dangerous precedent. The economy, namely the lack of jobs, is the real reason for this phenomenon. The other? Xi is a chauvinistic man, Xia Ming, a political science professor at the City University of New York, told me. He believes in patriarchal hierarchy and wants to control Chinese women, Xia said, adding that the president wants them to retire from professional affairs and have babies. This would help in two ways: It would give Chinese men more opportunities during a time of high unemployment, but would also theoretically help increase the birth rate as China faces a demographic challenge. The unemployment rate is so bad that last year the country stopped publishing the data, only to reinstate the criteria by which it is calculated and re-release it this year with more optimistic figures. China said its youth unemployment rate improved in December to 14.9%, after policymakers spent months fine-tuning their methodology on the figure which hit a record high last summer , according to the statistics department.

