Independents backed by Imran Khan party as poll panel declares results





Dozens of independent candidates supported Imran Khan despite his party being barred from contesting the elections.

Islamabad:

Independent candidates linked to jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan beat expectations Friday in the first results of Pakistan's elections, after a long delay in results added to accusations of vote fraud.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was not allowed to run as a bloc in Thursday's elections, but unofficial tallies by local television channels show independent candidates – including dozens nominated by his party – are leading in most constituencies.

As of 9 a.m. (0400 GMT) — more than 16 hours after polling stations closed — the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced only 13 National Assembly results.

Five went to independent candidates linked to the PTI, four to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and four to the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

“The independents create a surprise, the candidates supported by the PTI defy all expectations,” headlined the English-language newspaper Express Tribune on Friday.

“There was a feeling of certainty about the outcome,” Sarah Khan, assistant professor of political science at Yale University, told AFP.

“That sense of certainty was shattered very early on,” she added. “It’s certainly not an inevitability that anyone could have imagined.”

Before the first results were officially announced, PTI chief organizer Omar Ayub Khan said he was confident the party had done enough.

“Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed independent candidates have the capacity to form the next federal government with a two-thirds majority,” he said in a video statement released to the media.

The PML-N was expected to win the largest number of seats in Thursday's vote, with analysts saying its founder, 74-year-old Nawaz Sharif, had the blessing of the military establishment .

Party spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said the party still hoped to capture the largest Punjab province, crucial to forming a government.

The PPP, meanwhile, appears to be doing better than expected, with leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying early results were “very encouraging”.

The electoral commission had previously blamed “internet problems” for the delay in results, but said they would now be “continuously pouring in”.

“Why did they take so long? Why not announce the results before 1 a.m.?” asked Ambreen Naz, 35, a businesswoman in Lahore.

“You know what will happen now? The stock market will open with volatile swings. The dollar will rise and the rupee will fall. All because they delayed the results and made them controversial,” he -she explained to AFP.

Michael Kugelman, director of the South Asia Institute at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars in Washington, told AFP that the delay “suggests that the powers that be are trying to create an environment that makes it easier for them to get involved in the electoral process. .

“Fears of vote tampering and rigging are rife, and for good reason,” he said more bluntly on X.

Pollsters predicted low turnout among the country's 128 million eligible voters following a lackluster campaign overshadowed by Khan's imprisonment and the hobbled PTI by court orders, a ban on rallies and harassment of leaders parties.

Allegations of voter fraud overshadowed the election, as well as authorities' shutdown of the country's mobile phone network on voting day – apparently for security reasons.

Digital rights activist Usama Khilji said the mobile service outage “reinforces the popular perception that elections are rigged by the deep state.”

Roof Hassan, PTI information secretary, said in a video statement that party field workers had reported that PTI candidates were leading in 125 constituencies.

“An attempt might be on to falsify the results,” he said about the delay in announcements from the ECP headquarters.

Haleema Shafiq, a 22-year-old psychology student who is voting for the first time, said she believes in the importance of voting.

“I believe in democracy. I want a government that can make Pakistan safer for girls,” she told AFP in Islamabad.

Syed Tassawar, a 39-year-old construction worker, added: “My only fear is whether my vote will be counted for the same party I cast it for.”

More than 650,000 soldiers, paramilitaries and police were deployed on Thursday to ensure security.

There were a total of 51 attacks across the country, the army said, killing a dozen people, including 10 members of the security forces, fewer than in 2018, when dozens of people were killed.

Thursday's election had a similar feel to that poll, but with the roles reversed.

Then it was Sharif who was disqualified due to a series of corruption convictions, while Khan rose to power with the backing of the military, as well as real support.

Pakistan's election history is littered with allegations of fraud as well as favoritism, said Bilal Gilani, executive director of polling group Gallup Pakistan.

“It’s a managed democracy, led by the military,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pakistan-election-results-candidates-linked-to-jailed-imran-khan-leading-pakistan-vote-report-5022289 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos