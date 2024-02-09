Indonesian presidential vote highlights trade-offs between rapid growth and healthy environment

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) A presidential election in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democracy, highlights the choices to be made as the country seeks to profit from its rich nickel reserves and other resources that are vital to global transition away from fossil fuels. fuels.

President Joko Widodo capitalized on Indonesia's abundant reserves of nickel, coal, oil and gas as he led Southeast Asia's largest economy through a decade of rapid growth and modernization that Significantly expanded the country's road and rail networks.

Increasingly, voters are demanding that the men vying to succeed him consider the tradeoffs between rapid growth and a healthy environment in the world's fourth most populous country.

THE COMMODITIES BOOM IN INDONESIA

Indonesia has the world's largest reserves of nickel, a critical material for electric vehicles, solar panels and other goods needed for the green energy transition.

It is also the largest producer of palm oil, one of the largest exporters of coal and a leading producer of paper pulp. It also exports oil and gas, rubber, tin and other resources.

In recent years, soaring commodity prices have fueled rapid economic growth and helped Indonesia become a middle-income country. That growth is expected to slow as the boom peters out, according to a World Bank report.

The downsides of the rapid expansion of logging, mining, and other resource extraction have been the destruction of rainforests, pollution of coastal waters and waterways, and city smog.

REVIEW OF JOKO WIDODO

President Joko Widodo, who is set to step down after a second term due to a constitutional two-term limit, has prioritized economic growth, welcoming foreign investment in manufacturing and other industries and building infrastructure such as the country's first high-speed railway.

He also defended his legacy plan to move the traffic-clogged and polluted capital of Jakarta, which is flooded as the city of 11 million sinks, to Nusantara, a new city being built on the island tropical Borneo.

To accelerate the development of key industries, Widodo banned exports of certain raw materials such as nickel and bauxite, which are used to make aluminum, forcing companies to build refineries to process and add value what Indonesia sells to the rest of the world.

The candidates to replace him are Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto; the former governor of the capital Jakarta, Anies Baswedan; and Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. All say they will continue this strategy, with slight variations, said Josua Pardede, chief economist at Indonesia-based Bank Permata.

The export ban has its drawbacks. Under Widodo, Indonesia is negotiating a trade deal on critical materials so it can benefit from U.S. tax credits for electric vehicles that extend to U.S. free trade agreement partners. But Washington reportedly expects Indonesia to relax its export limits.

Economists say the country needs a more open business and investment environment to transform itself into a manufacturing hub for electric vehicle batteries and other competitive products. As electric vehicle batteries need more than nickel, Indonesia needs to engage with many countries, including those with internationally oriented auto industries, said Arianto Patunru, an economist at the Australian National University.

ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

The plan to move the capital has been slammed by environmentalists and indigenous communities who say the mammoth undertaking will degrade the environment, further reduce the habitats of endangered species such as orangutans and displace indigenous populations that rely land for their livelihood.

It is also a drain on national finances.

There appears to be very little appetite from foreign investors for (the new capital), Patunru said. This means that if the government forces its development, it will result in inefficient and unproductive allocation of resources.

Another campaign theme: food plantation programs, the massive plantations set up by the government to strengthen national food security. They have been criticized for causing massive deforestation and land conflicts with indigenous people, as well as for being ineffective.

Presidential candidates Subianto and Pranowo say they are committed to the programs. Baswedan criticized them for neglecting the needs of the local community and failing to grow suitable crops, highlighting the failure of cassava fields in a food plantation in Kalimantan.

Many voters believe Indonesia needs a greener, more inclusive approach to growth, says Bhima Yudhistira Adhinegara, executive director of the Indonesia-based Center for Economic and Legal Studies.

INDONESIA’S ENERGY TRANSITION

In 2021, coal-rich Indonesia was the world's ninth-largest source of carbon emissions responsible for global warming, according to a report by the International Energy Agency.

The country's transition to cleaner energy, launched by a $20 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership Agreement, is supported by all three presidential candidates, each outlining different strategies for weaning the country off fossil fuels.

But the prospects for significant change appear uncertain as the country, instead of shutting down coal-fired power plants, builds new ones to power refineries and metal smelters in the country's industrial parks.

Complete transformation towards more sustainable development in Indonesia is still far away, said Permata Bank's Pardede.

INFLATION, JOB CREATION AND POVERTY REDUCTION

Other concerns of voters include job creation, poverty reduction and managing inflation.

As unemployment in Indonesia has declined to pre-pandemic levels, the number of middle-class jobs has fallen from 14% to 9% of total employment. Underemployment, self-employment and the number of informal workers also increased between 2019 and 2023, according to the World Bank. Youth employment also remains relatively high, with 17% of 20-24 year olds unemployed in 2022.

This could hamper Indonesia's goal of becoming a high-income country by 2045. Indonesia's gross national income per capita reached US$4,580 in 2022. A high-income economy is defined by World Bank as a country with gross national income per capita. of US$13,845 or more in 2022.

While the World Bank expects inflation to slow in Indonesia, there is some upward pressure on the cost of basic food items due to El Niño, which is disrupting global food production. ___

Associated Press climate and environment coverage receives support from several private foundations. To learn more about the PA climate initiative, click here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.