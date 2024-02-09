Pakistanis Protect Your Vote: Imran Khans PTI Says Results Withheld Due to Party's Historic Victory





General elections in Pakistan: despite polling closing on Thursday at 5 p.m., Pakistan is still awaiting the results of its general elections marred by sporadic violence and suspension of mobile and Internet services. Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party said on Friday that the unprecedented voter turnout had stunned the system and attempts were made to change the poll results which were in their favor.

Even though the process of announcing the results has started, it has been a slow process. Khans PTI has now expressed its concerns and reservations over the delay. He claimed that Pakistan's general election results were hidden for fear of a historic victory for the party. The PTI said its supporters have shocked and worried the entire system.

“Tehreek-e-Insaaf supporters have shocked and worried the entire system with the historic turnout, fearing the historic victory of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, they are now withholding the results and changing the form 45. Pakistanis are protecting your vote, go to your polling stations, RO offices and stop the manipulation of the results,” he said on Friday on X.

The PTI also said that there are new reports of sudden losses of its candidates after maintaining clear leads in various constituencies. Let the world know that the clear and overwhelming mandate of the people of Pakistan is being stolen. Despite unprecedented manipulation and oppression before the vote, there was a massive and record turnout on election day, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, UN chief Antonio Guterres urged political leaders and segments of society to maintain a calm atmosphere. “As Pakistan awaits the election results, I encourage all political leaders and segments of society to maintain a calm atmosphere. I continue to closely monitor the situation in Pakistan, including the general elections that took place today. I am also concerned by reports of incidents of violence and casualties, as well as the suspension of mobile communications services, he said, urging Pakistanis to refrain from resorting to violence and any action likely to increase tensions.

Mobile services in Pakistan were suspended shortly after voting began due to the “deteriorating security situation”. A day before the elections, two terrorist attacks left at least 30 people dead in Balochistan.

On polling day, at least 12 people, including 10 members of the security forces, were killed when forces repelled 51 terrorist attacks aimed at disrupting the vote.

